Chula Vista residents may give their ideas on the city’s next steps regarding Harborside Park during a public meeting scheduled this coming week. The city scheduled the community meeting for Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Harborside Elementary School on 681 Naples st. The meeting comes after the city approved a resolution to close down the park for 90 days due to public health and safety concerns spurred by illicit and criminal activities within homeless encampments.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO