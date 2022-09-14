Read full article on original website
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
City sends warning to El Cajon motels housing ‘too many’ homeless
The City of El Cajon sent at least four warning notices to motels, which said they were in violation of city code and could be fined if they allow hotel vouchers to make up more than 15% of their motel rooms.
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
kusi.com
El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to know about mosquitoes in San Diego County
Are you itching an insect bite? Well it's that time of the year when mosquitoes become more prevalent in the San Diego area.
City of San Diego approves to move forward with new OB Pier
The City of San Diego is moving forward with replacing the Ocean Beach Pier, after reports show it has exceeded its life expectancy.
Miramar Contractor Chosen for $16M Construction Project at Harbor Island West Marina
A Miramar-based general contractor has been awarded the $16 million Harbor Island West project, including demolition and renovation of the Harbor Island Drive marina. HIW Associates, which has owned and managed the marina since 1982, selected Pacific Building Group. Scope of work on the approximately 16,000-square-foot project includes:. Construction of...
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG leaders are misleading CARB, the mileage tax is still part of the plan.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A handful of San Diego County leaders sent a letter to the chief counsel at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding SANDAG’s controversial and unpopular pay-per-use mileage tax. SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata had promised that the tax would be removed from their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
thelancerlink.com
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes
Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
Firefighters battle blaze in rural East County; evacuation warnings lifted
A brush fire prompted temporary evacuation warnings Saturday in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena, first responders said.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to hold first community meeting to discuss Harborside Park
Chula Vista residents may give their ideas on the city’s next steps regarding Harborside Park during a public meeting scheduled this coming week. The city scheduled the community meeting for Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Harborside Elementary School on 681 Naples st. The meeting comes after the city approved a resolution to close down the park for 90 days due to public health and safety concerns spurred by illicit and criminal activities within homeless encampments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chulavistatoday.com
Tentative Rail Labor Deal Reached
A tentative rail labor agreement was reached Thursday, which averted a strike that would have otherwise impacted train commuters and supply chains throughout San Diego County. Of the 12 unions, nine had agreed to tentative deals as of Wednesday while the others remained at the bargaining table. “We are hopeful...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
The San Diego real estate market is shifting, how do home prices compare to last year?
SAN DIEGO — There's been a dramatic shift in San Diego’s hot real estate market and according to a local mortgage lender, the dynamic is changing in favor of buyers. Chad Baker is a mortgage lender with Cross Country Mortgage. He said if a house in San Diego County is priced correctly, it’ll be sold in less than 21 days.
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
SAN DIEGO — In April 2020, in hopes of stemming the rising tide of COVID, the city of San Diego closed a mile-stretch of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach, from the seawall to Haines Street. The closure was part of the city's Slow Streets Program, an initiative, according to...
News 8 KFMB
Neighbors say repair work finally begins on Limerick Avenue after complaining to city for decade
Drivers can expect to see more "sexy streets" in San Diego. Mayor Todd Gloria continued his initiative to repair more badly damaged roads Wednesday.
Coast News
Carlsbad strawberry fields attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive
A local swim center has taken steps to keep customers and staff safe after an employee recently tested positive for Mpox.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Comments / 1