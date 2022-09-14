ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
chulavistatoday.com

Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#Economy#Cranes#Politics State#Urban Construction#Politics Legislative#Construction Maintenance#Port Of San Diego Board#Port Commissioners
thelancerlink.com

City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes

Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
CARLSBAD, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to hold first community meeting to discuss Harborside Park

Chula Vista residents may give their ideas on the city’s next steps regarding Harborside Park during a public meeting scheduled this coming week. The city scheduled the community meeting for Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Harborside Elementary School on 681 Naples st. The meeting comes after the city approved a resolution to close down the park for 90 days due to public health and safety concerns spurred by illicit and criminal activities within homeless encampments.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
chulavistatoday.com

Tentative Rail Labor Deal Reached

A tentative rail labor agreement was reached Thursday, which averted a strike that would have otherwise impacted train commuters and supply chains throughout San Diego County. Of the 12 unions, nine had agreed to tentative deals as of Wednesday while the others remained at the bargaining table. “We are hopeful...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad strawberry fields attractions in jeopardy

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy