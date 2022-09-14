Read full article on original website
San Diego County Temps To Stay Below Normal
An upper-level trough was expected to strengthen over Southern California through the middle of next week, keeping temperatures below normal, the National Weather Service said today. Night and morning low clouds should prevail near the coast with a mostly clear sky inland, forecasters said. The trough was predicted to lift...
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence
Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
Man Sentenced to probation for entering San Diego Zoo enclosure with daughter
A father who trespassed an enclosure at the San Diego Zoo with his 2-year-old daughter was sentenced to probation with credit for time served in custody. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 26, pleaded guilty to a felony child endangerment count for climbing through multiple barriers to entering an enclosure on March 19, 2021. Zoo officials said it was home to Asian and African elephants.
Two charged in human smuggling event with high speed chase
Two people were charged in federal court in connection with a human smuggling event that ended with a high-speed chase, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Sergio Cervantes-Lopez, 30, of San Diego, and Remigio Sosa-Laez,19, described as a Mexican national, were accused in a Tuesday afternoon pursuit that began near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center.
Chula Vista to hold first community meeting to discuss Harborside Park
Chula Vista residents may give their ideas on the city’s next steps regarding Harborside Park during a public meeting scheduled this coming week. The city scheduled the community meeting for Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Harborside Elementary School on 681 Naples st. The meeting comes after the city approved a resolution to close down the park for 90 days due to public health and safety concerns spurred by illicit and criminal activities within homeless encampments.
CA students of all ages now have access to free 24/7 online tutoring
California students now have access to 24/7 online tutoring with a new initiative that aims to help learners of all ages, announced Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The initiative also includes $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 24 counties to renovate and improve facilities statewide. According to Newsom’s office, this is the first round of the state’s $439 million Building Foward Library Improvement Grant Program.
