Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
David Stockton gets another NBA shot: former Gonzaga PG signs with Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers signed David Stockton two weeks after he was acquired by the team’s G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The former Gonzaga point guard and son of John Stockton will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp and unite with another ex-Zag, Andrew ...
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
Lakers: Sports Expert Envisions New Role For Russell Westbrook
Gary Sheffield Jr. believes that the nine-time All-Star would fit most optimally in a new capacity with L.A.
ESPN
Donovan Mitchell pushes past departure from Utah Jazz, adamant Cleveland Cavaliers can 'really build something special'
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell disagrees that the now broken-up Utah Jazz core "didn't really believe in each other" as team CEO Danny Ainge said earlier this week. "I don't think we didn't believe [in each other]," Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. "I said at the end of the season, don't trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let's figure this out, let's do. And that didn't happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that's his decision."
Yardbarker
Jeff Hornacek Will Be Jazz Assistant Coach Under Will Hardy
The Utah Jazz have made some massive changes over the last few months following a loss in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. They first traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and after weeks of speculation, they also shipped off All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Cites Strengths of 'Well Coached' Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons' defense received praise from Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. But how will they perform on Sunday?
OKC Thunder: Who's in Contention For an All-Star Appearance?
With limited spots on the NBA All-Star team, who is in contention for the final guard spot?
Lakers News: Snapshots From The Showtime Lakers' Maui Reunion
Sights and sounds from a Hawaiian adventure to remember!
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
Chris Paul, LeBron James, more NBA stars slam Suns owner Robert Sarver: 'This isn't right'
The NBA community continues to react to the results of the NBA's investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, and the league's punishment. Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James have been among the most vocal so far. Check out what they have said,...
NBA Superstar Damian Lillard Vows To Stay With Portland Trail Blazers For Remainder Of Career
"As long as I feel that our organization is putting their best foot forward and we're on the same page about doing everything that we can do to win, then I'm willing to go out swinging." Portland Blazer guard Damian Lillard on the "Dave Pasch Podcast"
Orlando Magic Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Rome wasn’t built in a day. That’s a fact. At the same time, they probably didn’t take any longer to build it than they needed to. The same holds true for rebuilding NBA teams. In the same breath, patience is a virtue. Alternatively, too much patience can...
NBA Executive Says Teams Should Monitor LaMelo Ball’s Hornets Future
The Charlotte Hornets looked to be on the up-and-up during the 2021-22 NBA season. They increased their win total by 10 games, but nothing has gone according to plan this offseason as Charlotte has had arguably the worst one of any franchise in the league. They fired head coach James...
Daily Sports Smile: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich surprises Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces
The San Antonio Spurs coach surprised his former protégé during the WNBA Finals.
