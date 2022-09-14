CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just one day after 30 bunnies were brought in to CMPD’s Animal Care and Control shelter, 28 have already been given new homes. The facility was already housing six rabbits, and did not have adequate space to take care of 36 bunnies for a long period of time, especially when considering the general overcrowding local animal shelters were already experiencing.

