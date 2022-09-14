Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth wrote to a North Dakota woman every year on their shared birthday
Queen Elizabeth II touched many people throughout her lifetime, including one woman thousands of miles away who shared her birthday. Like the queen, Adele Hankey, 96, of Park River, North Dakota, was born April 21, 1926. That bond served as the basis for their unlikely relationship when they became pen pals. The correspondence began when Hankey wrote the queen a letter when she was crowned in 1953, prompting the queen to send back a birthday card.
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
WBTV
Nearly 30 rabbits already adopted as part of Operation Bunny Hop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just one day after 30 bunnies were brought in to CMPD’s Animal Care and Control shelter, 28 have already been given new homes. The facility was already housing six rabbits, and did not have adequate space to take care of 36 bunnies for a long period of time, especially when considering the general overcrowding local animal shelters were already experiencing.
Comments / 0