Read full article on original website
Related
HDOH approves second medical cannabis dispensary for Green Aloha
The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.
KITV.com
Kauai County Real Property Tax Exemption deadline looming
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The deadline to file 2023 Real Property Tax Exemptions in Kauai County is Sept. 30, 2022, county officials said. Kauai residents who are not currently receiving a home exemption or related tax credit could be eligible to file a claim to reduce the real property taxes on their home.
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai Police: Man, 68, dies following pedestrian crash on Kuhio Highway
PRINCEVILLE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Hanalei man died from his injuries after being struck on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night, the Kauai Police Department said. Officials said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the northbound lane of Kuhio Highway,...
Lihue apartment fire leaves 3 people displaced
An apartment in Lihue caught fire which left three people displaced, according to the Kauai Fire Department.
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
Hawaii visitor dies in waters off Anini Beach
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Department has identified the 81-year-old Californian male who died in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Monday. First responders were sent out to the scene at around 12:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive male face down in the water wearing a snorkel mask, about 100 yards from shore. According to KPD, […]
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0