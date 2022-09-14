ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Kauai County Real Property Tax Exemption deadline looming

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The deadline to file 2023 Real Property Tax Exemptions in Kauai County is Sept. 30, 2022, county officials said. Kauai residents who are not currently receiving a home exemption or related tax credit could be eligible to file a claim to reduce the real property taxes on their home.
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
Kauai Police: Man, 68, dies following pedestrian crash on Kuhio Highway

PRINCEVILLE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Hanalei man died from his injuries after being struck on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night, the Kauai Police Department said. Officials said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the northbound lane of Kuhio Highway,...
Hawaii visitor dies in waters off Anini Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Department has identified the 81-year-old Californian male who died in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Monday. First responders were sent out to the scene at around 12:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive male face down in the water wearing a snorkel mask, about 100 yards from shore. According to KPD, […]
