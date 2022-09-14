ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy