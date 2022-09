MCKEESPORT, Pa. --- Carlow University women's volleyball won, 3-1, over Penn State Greater Allegheny on the road Thursday. The win improved Carlow's record to 7-0 on the season while the Nittany Lions dropped to 5-3. It was a tough match throughout the evening, as both teams battled for every point.

