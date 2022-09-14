Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.

