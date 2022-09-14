Man previously accused of voyeurism at UCF arrested, sentenced for recording nude women at UF

With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO