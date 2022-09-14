Man previously accused of voyeurism at UCF arrested, sentenced for recording nude women at UF

Read full article on original website
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
westorlandonews.com
Foxtrot Alpha Mids Squad Seizes Guns in Orlando
Orlando Police Department officers remain committed to keeping the City of Orlando safe with ongoing crime and gun violence fears from residents. Recently, OPD celebrated that while on the beat, the Foxtrot Alpha Mids squad has made 6,753 proactive encounters, which the police department classifies as self-initiated. Those encounters led...
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
6-year-old Florida twins protect mom from attacker, police say
6-year-old twins are being hailed as "little heroes" by a Florida police department after they came to their mother's rescue during an attack, NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported.
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
WESH
Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
The body of a middle school student has been recovered after a possible lightning strike caused a rowing vessel to capsize in Florida
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
Volusia County man arrested for DUI after smashing into back of deputy cruiser
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLeon Springs man is under arrest for DUI after smashing into the back of a patrol car, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Friday night while deputies were working a traffic crash on U.S. 17 near Lingering Lane. >>>...
Winter Park teen accused of bringing gun to school previously accused of breaking into middle school
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Court records show that a Winter Park High School student accused of bringing a gun and bullets to school this week was previously accused of breaking into a middle school campus. The 15-year-old boy, who Channel 9 is not naming because he is underage, appeared...
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO
With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
click orlando
Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
wuft.org
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester. Just his luck,...
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
WESH
Teen arrested after woman shot during robbery in Apopka
