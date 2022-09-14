ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Whit

Rowan Volleyball Uses all Their Team's Strengths to Sweep Cabrini

Rowan volleyball continued to maintain its winning streak on Thursday, Sept. 15, as they powered past Cabrini University in three sets to move to 9-0 for the year. The Profs and Cavaliers exchanged points in the first set, which came down to the wire. Rowan was propelled by an 11-4 run at the end of the first set to help the Profs secure the opening set, 25-18.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Big Plays help Hammonton stay perfect.

HAMMONTON—Big plays, strong blocking and a relentless defensive effort fueled Hammonton High School’s football team in its 40-7 victory against Highland last week, as the Blue Devils improved to 3-0 this season and took control of the West Jersey Football League (WJFL) Memorial Division race. Running behind a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Haverford, PA
Pennsylvania State
Haverford, PA
Glassboro, NJ
Pennsylvania Sports
Glassboro, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Chad Yates
phillygrub.blog

Santucci's Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

Finding the "Holy Grail" in an Ocean of slots

The Atlantic City Casino industry has likely touched you in one way or another. Perhaps, like me, they provided a great career opportunity, or maybe you are just someone who likes to spend a night out trying your luck on a slot machine to win a few bucks. While many play these machines, few know the ins and outs of how slot payouts and jackpots work.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ, Businesses For Sale For $16M

Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel, and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...

