Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Rowan Volleyball Uses all Their Team’s Strengths to Sweep Cabrini
Rowan volleyball continued to maintain its winning streak on Thursday, Sept. 15, as they powered past Cabrini University in three sets to move to 9-0 for the year. The Profs and Cavaliers exchanged points in the first set, which came down to the wire. Rowan was propelled by an 11-4 run at the end of the first set to help the Profs secure the opening set, 25-18.
Hammonton Gazette
Big Plays help Hammonton stay perfect.
HAMMONTON—Big plays, strong blocking and a relentless defensive effort fueled Hammonton High School’s football team in its 40-7 victory against Highland last week, as the Blue Devils improved to 3-0 this season and took control of the West Jersey Football League (WJFL) Memorial Division race. Running behind a...
HS Football: Harvey fuels ground attack as Cedar Creek edges Camden Eastside
On his fifth and final carry of the third quarter, Mekhi Harvey turned the left corner and picked up a hard-earned 15 yards. As he stepped out of bounds after recording another first down, the two-way senior standout let everyone know how he felt. “They can’t stop me! They can’t...
Camden's Whitman Park reopens after $3 million renovation assisted by Eagles legend
A popular park in Camden reopened Thursday after millions of dollars were spent over the past four years to bring it back to life, with the help of a Philadelphia Eagles legend.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
Try It Before It’s Gone – This Burger In Princeton, NJ Available Next Week Only
You have to check out this unique burger that’s only available for a limited time in our area. Coming up this Sunday, September 18, a national holiday is set in place for all of the cheeseburger lovers in your life to enjoy. National Cheeseburger Day is officially almost here...
Is A New Era Of Gambling In Atlantic City & New Jersey Coming?
New Jersey Members Don Guardian and Claire Swift are co-sponsoring legislation to renew internet gaming in Atlantic City and New Jersey, in the form of A2190. This will permit internet gaming to continue for another decade. It passed unanimously in the New Jersey General Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee.
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
shorelocalnews.com
Finding the “Holy Grail” in an Ocean of slots
The Atlantic City Casino industry has likely touched you in one way or another. Perhaps, like me, they provided a great career opportunity, or maybe you are just someone who likes to spend a night out trying your luck on a slot machine to win a few bucks. While many play these machines, few know the ins and outs of how slot payouts and jackpots work.
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ, Businesses For Sale For $16M
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel, and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
