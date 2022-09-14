ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri

Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
Easy Chicken and Dumplings

This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both.
Smothered Chicken and Gravy Recipe

2 (1-ounce|56.7 gram) packets Lipton dried onion soup mix. 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder, or as needed. Season all the chicken pieces aggressively on all sides with an even coating of seasoning salt and black pepper. It should be a fairly heavy coating of both. Then season the pieces with the garlic powder and onion powder.
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole

If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta

The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better

Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu

Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria

King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf

Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
