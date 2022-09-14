This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both.

