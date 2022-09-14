ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose

A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#North Dallas#Drugs#The Texas Medical Board
therockwalltimes

25 charged in drug bust at recording studio in Dallas

Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
DALLAS, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments

Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight

Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide

DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
DALLAS, TX

