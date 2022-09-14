Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
Fentanyl busts and overdoses has local agencies working around the clock
DALLAS — The number of fentanyl-related drug cases has skyrocketed over the last 36 months. Collin, Cooke and Tarrant Counties all had significant developments in the fight to get the deadly substance off the streets. "With only two milligrams of fentanyl, that is a deadly dose for a non-opioid...
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
VIDEO: Fort Worth authorities search for homicide suspect
Last Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., a fatal shooting was reported at the parking lot of a nightclub in the 3700 block of Mansfield Highway in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
Two Frisco students arrested, accused of beating up a disabled person
Two students at Lone Star High School in Frisco are facing criminal charges. Police say both assaulted a disabled student at the school on Tuesday. The school’s resource officer identified the two suspects.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose
A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two teenagers were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game.
Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
WFAA
Lawsuit filed by Dallas County jail inmates asking for release amid rising COVID-19 number has been dismissed two and a half years later
DALLAS — A lawsuit filed in April 2020 that demanded the immediate release of Dallas County jail inmates who were over 50 and considered “medically high-risk” for the COVID-19 has been dismissed, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The lawsuit claimed the jail was...
25 charged in drug bust targeting Dallas recording studio, 'Operation Papercheck Fresh'
DALLAS, Texas — Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Taken Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
25 charged in drug bust at recording studio in Dallas
Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
dallasexpress.com
Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight
Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
fox4news.com
Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide
DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills
A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
