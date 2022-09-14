Read full article on original website
Clemente’s Son, Grandson Throw First Pitches at Pirates-Mets
The late Pirates legend was honored across MLB on Thursday.
Yadier Molina Had The Perfect Gear To Honor A Legend
Roberto Clemente Day means a lot to players around Major League Baseball, especially those born in Puerto Rico, where Clemente was from. The same can be said for Yadier Molina, who along with St. Louis Cardinals teammates Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright, sported the iconic No. 21 for last night’s game.
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and...
Roberto Clemente Day resonates with Phils, Marlins
MIAMI -- The Phillies and Marlins celebrated the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday night at loanDepot park, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Famer's tragic death. On Dec. 31, 1972, Clemente died in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua.
McKenzie, Hendriks reflect on Clemente's legacy
CLEVELAND -- No matter who was asked about Roberto Clemente in the Guardians or White Sox clubhouse, the answer immediately highlighted who Clemente was as a person before even mentioning his Hall of Fame career. • VOTE NOW: 2022 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One. MLB is once again...
MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day
The final day of 2022 will mark 50 years since one of the most tragic events in baseball history. On Dec. 31, 1972, Roberto Clemente was killed in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua. On Thursday, MLB celebrates the...
Pirates, Mets honor 'The Great One' in New York
NEW YORK -- On this day, everyone at Citi Field paid homage to The Great One. Every uniformed member of the Pirates and Mets wore Roberto Clemente's No. 21 on Thursday as part of the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day. • VOTE NOW: 2022 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital...
Davis, Gonzales, Priester among Bucs set for AFL
NEW YORK -- The Pirates will send nine players, including three top-100 prospects, to the Arizona Fall League, Major League Baseball announced on Friday. The group will be headlined by catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and MLB Pipeline’s No. 20 overall prospect, as well as RHP Quinn Priester and INF Nick Gonzales, MLB Pipeline’s No. 47 and No. 97 prospects, respectively.
Rejuvenated Edwin Díaz thrives under Big Apple spotlight
Edwin Díaz got another save on Friday night against the Pirates, a five-out effort that kept the Mets ahead of the Braves and in first place in the National League East. It was his 30th save of the season. There are others with more in the NL, but no relief pitcher in baseball is as important to his team as Díaz is to the Mets -- or as dominant.
Mitchell's patience pays off with 2-walk game
NEW YORK -- Cal Mitchell saw 14 pitches across four plate appearances on Thursday night. He swung at just five of those pitches. He exhibited selectiveness with his swings, and that patience has been the defining feature of his latest stint at the Major League level. Mitchell has been noticeably...
What Pujols said to this Pirates rookie
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rodolfo Castro couldn’t help but smile. When Albert Pujols pulled into second with a double, a beaming Castro made his way to...
Friedl puts body on the line in win: 'I'm good, surprisingly'
ST. LOUIS -- Thursday night at Busch Stadium was TJ Friedl’s big adventure. The Reds’ left fielder and leadoff hitter crashed into the side wall down the third-base line with his right knee (bottom of the first), jammed his left shoulder into the ground in the process of making a diving catch (bottom of the fourth), and absorbed a hard foul ball off his left knee (top of the fifth).
Keller rewards skipper's trust with escape act
NEW YORK -- Derek Shelton does not pull the managerial mound visit card often. When Shelton walks out to the infield’s miniature mountain in the middle of an inning, he typically intends to make a change, to end one pitcher’s night and to begin another’s. On Friday evening, Mitch Keller suspected something different.
Martinez wins it after Sox work 4 walks to rally back
BOSTON -- After watching his teammates take a walk around the park to tie Friday night’s game against the Royals, J.D. Martinez had just one request of himself as he got ready to see the first pitch from righty Scott Barlow with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
With star quartet on bench, LA loses in extras
PHOENIX -- The newly minted National League West champion Dodgers have an MLB-high 98 wins. They have the most potent lineup in baseball. They have a strong starting rotation that has withstood numerous injuries this season. But as Los Angeles knows, because of its wealth of playoff experience, postseason success...
'They should be' talking Gold Glove for Rojas
WASHINGTON -- Miguel Rojas was completely turned around by the time the baseball plunged into the webbing of his glove, the Marlins shortstop face-down on the infield dirt, essentially parallel with the foul line. Rojas’ body angled like a spray chart line, it was almost as if he’d pulled Joey...
Lowe continues 2nd-half tear with 25th homer
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been a breakout season for Nathaniel Lowe, and on Friday night, he continued his torrid second half at the expense of the team that traded him. Lowe’s two-out, two-run opposite field homer in the third inning off Rays starter Corey Kluber ended up the difference as the Rangers pulled out a 4-3 win in their first of three games at Tropicana Field.
Mets' tight win presents tempting October formula
NEW YORK -- One could see fairly clearly, during various points of the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday night, how this might all look in October. A strong starting pitching performance. A home run and a hit-and-run. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stealing a base in a key spot. Edwin Díaz locking down a five-out save.
Sox slug 5 homers for crucial head-to-head win
CLEVELAND -- The White Sox needed to win Thursday afternoon’s rescheduled contest at Progressive Field to maintain hope of catching the Guardians in the American League Central. So they developed the perfect plan for success: Hit home runs, as in five home runs, leaving them just short of the...
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
