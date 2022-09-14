ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Referees, Harrison, Bitadze, Korkmaz, Hoard

There won’t be any labor strife regarding NBA officials for several years. The NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association announced that they have entered into a new collective bargaining agreement that covers the next seven seasons. That CBA runs through the 2028/29 season. The contract addressed salary, travel,...
NBA
Yardbarker

'I played terribly': Luka Doncic, Slovenia stunned in EuroBasket tournament

The Mavericks' Luka Doncic joined Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as NBA superstars who were bounced in the knockout rounds of EuroBasket, as upstart Poland defeated Doncic's Slovenia, 90-87, on Wednesday. The Polish team held Luka to 14 points and forced him into six turnovers as it withstood a furious late rally from the defending champions and advanced to face France in the semifinals.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Clippers Guard Daniel Ewing Announces He’s Joining Lakers’ Scouting Department

The Los Angeles Lakers are still restructuring following the hiring of new head coach Darvin Ham earlier this summer. So far, assistant coaches Chris Jent and Jordan Ott and video coordinator Schuyler Rimmer have joined Ham on the Lakers. L.A. showed interest in Rasheed Wallace earlier this summer, but rumors then claimed Wallace eventually wouldn’t reunite with his former Detroit Pistons teammate as part of his staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Dennis Schroder: Re-Signing With Lakers An ‘Honor’

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dennis Schröder, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not released, although it is reported to be a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA

