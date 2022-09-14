Read full article on original website
Atlanta Hawks Hire New Assistant Coach
Ashton Gibbs announced that the Atlanta Hawks hired him for an assistant coaching position.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player
On Thursday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Keaton Wallace to an Exhibit 10 contract.
And-Ones: Referees, Harrison, Bitadze, Korkmaz, Hoard
There won’t be any labor strife regarding NBA officials for several years. The NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association announced that they have entered into a new collective bargaining agreement that covers the next seven seasons. That CBA runs through the 2028/29 season. The contract addressed salary, travel,...
'I played terribly': Luka Doncic, Slovenia stunned in EuroBasket tournament
The Mavericks' Luka Doncic joined Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as NBA superstars who were bounced in the knockout rounds of EuroBasket, as upstart Poland defeated Doncic's Slovenia, 90-87, on Wednesday. The Polish team held Luka to 14 points and forced him into six turnovers as it withstood a furious late rally from the defending champions and advanced to face France in the semifinals.
NBA Executive Says Teams Should Monitor LaMelo Ball’s Hornets Future
The Charlotte Hornets looked to be on the up-and-up during the 2021-22 NBA season. They increased their win total by 10 games, but nothing has gone according to plan this offseason as Charlotte has had arguably the worst one of any franchise in the league. They fired head coach James...
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player
You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
Former Clippers Guard Daniel Ewing Announces He’s Joining Lakers’ Scouting Department
The Los Angeles Lakers are still restructuring following the hiring of new head coach Darvin Ham earlier this summer. So far, assistant coaches Chris Jent and Jordan Ott and video coordinator Schuyler Rimmer have joined Ham on the Lakers. L.A. showed interest in Rasheed Wallace earlier this summer, but rumors then claimed Wallace eventually wouldn’t reunite with his former Detroit Pistons teammate as part of his staff.
LaMarcus Aldridge expect to retire rather than re-sign to Nets
It is likely that free agent big man LaMarcus Aldridge will retire rather than signing another contract, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix and Howard Beck said in a podcast (hat tip to Hoops Hype). Aldridge was productive in 47 games with the Nets last season, averaging 12.9 PPG and 5.5...
Dennis Schroder: Re-Signing With Lakers An ‘Honor’
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dennis Schröder, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not released, although it is reported to be a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum. This...
Daily Sports Smile: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich surprises Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces
The San Antonio Spurs coach surprised his former protégé during the WNBA Finals.
