Information Technology (IT) is now hiring student employees for the fall 2022 semester! We have over 75 students on our team working in over 12 different technology areas. The Information Technology team is committed to providing IC students the opportunity to gain professional work experience in a positive and inclusive environment. We employ students from all majors and schools on campus and seek applicants who are interested in learning, working with people, and who value technology at IC. If you love working with people, have an interest in technology, and desire a strong experiential learning opportunity consider being a part of the IT team!

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO