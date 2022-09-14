Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer Victorious over Brockport
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College men's soccer team earned its first win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 match over the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles. The lone goal of the match came from senior Alex Cabeca with an assist by junior Reefe Harrison as the thrilling goal was scored in the second half.
No. 13 Football Entertains Alfred This Weekend
ITHACA, N.Y. – The nationally ranked No. 13 Ithaca College football team will play its second straight home game in as many weeks as Alfred University will come to Butterfield Stadium this Saturday, September 17 for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Ithaca is 2-0 on the year, while former Empire 8 rival, Alfred, is 0-2. GAME COVERAGE.
IC Events Calendar
This session will introduce student organizations to the process known as solicitation on campus within the Campus Center; the most popular being tabling in... Join us for our FIRST CAMPING TRIP of the semester at Turkey Hill! We'll be leaving campus around 3pm Friday the 16th and returning midday Saturday the 17th....
Scott Erickson, Marketing, School of Business presents at conference in Naples, Italy
Scott Erickson attended the 23rd European Conference on Knowledge Management, 8/30/22 - 9/2/22. Erickson presented two papers, "Social capital, human capital, tacit knowledge, and innovations: A Polish-US cross-country study" with Wioleta Kucharska of Gdansk University of Technology, and "Relational capital and technology brands over time" with Helen Rothberg of Marist College. He also served as head judge for the fifth consecutive year for the Knowledge Management and Intellectual Capital Excellence Awards.
STUDY ABROAD FAIR! Tuesday 9/27, 11am-2pm, Emerson Suites
Interested in studying abroad? The Fall 2022 Study Abroad Fair will be held Tuesday, September 27, from 11:00 am-2:00 pm in Emerson Suites. We’ll have all the information you need to get your planning process underway. Come get excited about the many different possibilities for study abroad! The Fair will feature:
Do you know about the Tech Bar?
The Tech Bar is a place for student, faculty and staff development of digital skills and competencies. The Tech Bar’s Learning Technology Consultants can help you with Canvas course-building and troubleshooting, Microsoft Office, and other digital tools available at Ithaca College such as VoiceThread and Padlet. Did you know...
Exiled Writers Talk Survival and Dissent
The Park Center for Independent Media invites you to an evening celebrating four writers who have braved danger and refused censorship to exercise their artistic independence. Join us on Thursday, September 22, at 5:30 p.m. in Textor 101, Ithaca College. Poet Dmitry Bykov nearly died in a poisoning, then was...
STUDENT ORGS: NEED MONEY? SPREAD THE WORD!
SGC APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE SEEKS MEMBERS IMMEDIATELY. The Student Governance Council (SGC) Appropriations Committee seeks members IMMEDIATELY! PLEASE HELP!. Student organizations recognized through the Office of Student Engagement (OSE) have the ability to request funding for programming, travel, and operational needs from the SGC Appropriations Committee. In order for this committee to meet (and therefore provide funding organizations), we NEED MORE MEMBERS.
Tell us about your and other IC students' personalities!
Attention Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors: We Need Your Help!. Your perspective and experience at Ithaca College are invaluable! Please share them with us so we can better understand the personalities of IC students!. Who. You! Invite your friends to also sign up! (20 students per session—a total of 80 students—will...
Emergency Notification/Outdoor Warning System Test on Thursday, Sept. 22
A regular college-wide test of Ithaca College’s IC Alert Emergency Notification System (ENS) and Outdoor Warning System (OWS) will take place during the noon hour on Thursday, Sept. 22. There is no need to take any action in response to the test. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text...
Rosh Hashanah Banquet!
IC Hillel invites you to a night of fine dining and fun as we welcome in the Jewish New Year Sunday, September 25th at 7pm!. Food will be provided through Kosher Korner. All are welcome, sign-up here to secure your seat!. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Lauren Goldberg...
Need a Job? Love Working with People? Come Work With IT!
Information Technology (IT) is now hiring student employees for the fall 2022 semester! We have over 75 students on our team working in over 12 different technology areas. The Information Technology team is committed to providing IC students the opportunity to gain professional work experience in a positive and inclusive environment. We employ students from all majors and schools on campus and seek applicants who are interested in learning, working with people, and who value technology at IC. If you love working with people, have an interest in technology, and desire a strong experiential learning opportunity consider being a part of the IT team!
What You Wish You Knew About the Midterm Election--Notes from a Historian
Professor Michael Trotti (History) will offer a historical perspective on the upcoming midterm election in this interactive talk on Thursday, September 29 from 12:10-1:00 PM in Textor 102. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Michael Smith at mismith@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1290. We ask that requests for accommodations be made as...
