Pennsylvania State

State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.

LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
Upper Mount Bethel crash

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Lower Macungie OKs plan for warehouse on former quarry

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final land development plan approval of a 71,250-square-foot logistics facility at 7991 Quarry Road on a 12-acre site Thursday night at the township building. The plan includes the construction of a 4,000-square-foot office and an attached...
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
