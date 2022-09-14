Read full article on original website
State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.
LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
Upper Mount Bethel crash
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Defense rests in trial of man accused of shooting 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - The defense and prosecution have rested in a Monroe County homicide trial. Randy Halterman is accused of shooting two intruders in his Stroud Township home. One of them died, but Halterman claims it was justified under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine. Our cameras caught Halterman leaving the courtroom...
South Whitehall planners hear sketch plan for tractor-trailer parking area
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A company is looking to create a parking area for tractor-trailers in South Whitehall Township, but planners already expressed some initial concerns at their Thursday night meeting. Triple Net Investments CI LLC came before the South Whitehall Township Planning Commission to share a sketch...
Lower Macungie OKs plan for warehouse on former quarry
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final land development plan approval of a 71,250-square-foot logistics facility at 7991 Quarry Road on a 12-acre site Thursday night at the township building. The plan includes the construction of a 4,000-square-foot office and an attached...
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
Critic: Limiting opioid prescriptions would worsen overdose crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania deals with an opioid overdose crisis that has caused more than 5,200 deaths in 2021, some proposed solutions may do more harm than good. A plan to cut down on addiction may simply push more people to illicit, and less-safe, drugs. House Bill...
