ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
ALBANY, NY
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement

Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November

– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
RALEIGH, NC
ewrestlingnews.com

Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Sports
Irvine, CA
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Lince Dorado Makes Announcement Regarding His Pro Wrestling Future

Former "WWE 205 Live" star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings. Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Praises AEW Commentator As One Of The Best In The Business

AEW has a large roster of accomplished commentators, with the likes of Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross having years of experience calling some of the biggest matches in wrestling history. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley singled out Taz for his work as of late during the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."
WWE
PWMania

Shotzi Turns Face During WWE SmackDown (Video)

Bayley won her match against Raquel Rodriquez on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. After the match was over, Damage Control continued to attack Raquel. Shotzi made a babyface turn when she ran down to the ring and made the save for Raquel. The commentators brought up the possibility...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Hunter Freeman
Person
Sergio Santana
411mania.com

WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown

The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Def#Reno Scum#Combat#Slice Boogie Papo Esco#Dq#Sergio Santana El
PWMania

New Matches Revealed for Impact Victory Road, Returns Announced

Several new matches have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Victory Road special. The 2022 Impact Victory Road event will be broadcast live from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, September 23. For Ultimate Insiders members, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. Delirious, a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

Producers, Backstage News For 9/5 WWE Raw & 9/9 WWE Smackdown

Fightful has learned the following producers from the 9/5 WWE Raw. - New Day vs. Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy: Petey Williams & Adam Pearce. - Boujee & Badass vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Molly Holly. - Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory: Shane Helms. - Rey Myserio...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On Next Challenger For Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for quite some time and he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle earlier this month. Fans have been wondering who Roman will be defending against next and it looks like Logan Paul will be the next man to step up and challenge The Tribal Chief.
WWE
Fightful

NXT Spoilers For 9/27 (Taped On 9/14)

WWE taped the September 27 episode of NXT on September 14 from the WWE Performance Center. Nikkita Lyons (w/ Zoey Stark) defeated Kayden Carter (w/ Katana Chance) Ilja Dragunov came to the ring and cut a promo before being interrupted by JD McDonagh. Bron Breaker came out shortly after and made a steiner math reference. A triple threat NXT Title match was made for the upcoming Halloween Havoc special.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Logan Paul Set For 9/16 WWE SmackDown

Triple H is ready to give Logan Paul a platform. Roman Reigns was a guest on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive and at the end of the podcast, Paul called for a match against Reigns, believing he's the man to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns acknowledged Paul's comments and...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy