wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November
– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
ewrestlingnews.com
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
wrestlinginc.com
Lince Dorado Makes Announcement Regarding His Pro Wrestling Future
Former "WWE 205 Live" star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings. Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On The Miz, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Wardlow
The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz took to TikTok on Wednesday to post a video of himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. The Miz captioned the video with,
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Praises AEW Commentator As One Of The Best In The Business
AEW has a large roster of accomplished commentators, with the likes of Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross having years of experience calling some of the biggest matches in wrestling history. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley singled out Taz for his work as of late during the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."
PWMania
Shotzi Turns Face During WWE SmackDown (Video)
Bayley won her match against Raquel Rodriquez on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. After the match was over, Damage Control continued to attack Raquel. Shotzi made a babyface turn when she ran down to the ring and made the save for Raquel. The commentators brought up the possibility...
411mania.com
AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes. * Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns after beating The Miz at SummerSlam
Social media and WWE superstar Logan Paul is bringing his unique brand to WWE SmackDown. Paul steps foot in a WWE ring on Friday for the first time since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. The action kicks off inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is...
411mania.com
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
ROH TV Title Match, Ethan Page vs. Danhausen, More Set For 9/16 AEW Rampage
Here's what is on tap for Friday's Rampage. First, Samoa Joe is set to compete for the first time in nearly two months as he is set to defend the ROH Television Championship against Josh Woods. Both men had a standoff in the ring on last week's Rampage. Also, Darby...
PWMania
New Matches Revealed for Impact Victory Road, Returns Announced
Several new matches have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Victory Road special. The 2022 Impact Victory Road event will be broadcast live from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, September 23. For Ultimate Insiders members, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. Delirious, a...
Producers, Backstage News For 9/5 WWE Raw & 9/9 WWE Smackdown
Fightful has learned the following producers from the 9/5 WWE Raw. - New Day vs. Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy: Petey Williams & Adam Pearce. - Boujee & Badass vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Molly Holly. - Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory: Shane Helms. - Rey Myserio...
stillrealtous.com
Major Spoiler On Next Challenger For Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for quite some time and he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle earlier this month. Fans have been wondering who Roman will be defending against next and it looks like Logan Paul will be the next man to step up and challenge The Tribal Chief.
NXT Spoilers For 9/27 (Taped On 9/14)
WWE taped the September 27 episode of NXT on September 14 from the WWE Performance Center. Nikkita Lyons (w/ Zoey Stark) defeated Kayden Carter (w/ Katana Chance) Ilja Dragunov came to the ring and cut a promo before being interrupted by JD McDonagh. Bron Breaker came out shortly after and made a steiner math reference. A triple threat NXT Title match was made for the upcoming Halloween Havoc special.
Logan Paul Set For 9/16 WWE SmackDown
Triple H is ready to give Logan Paul a platform. Roman Reigns was a guest on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive and at the end of the podcast, Paul called for a match against Reigns, believing he's the man to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns acknowledged Paul's comments and...
411mania.com
UPDATED: WWE Announces Press Conference For Tomorrow With Logan Paul & Roman Reigns
UPDATED: WWE has officially announced a press conference with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns for tomorrow in Las Vegas. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Paul appeared and anbnounced that he had set up the press conference for tomorrow in Vegas, though he didn’t explain what it was for.
Roman Reigns Appearance, Braun Strowman Bout, And Tag Title Bout Set For 9/23 WWE SmackDown
The card for SmackDown on September 23 is filling up with noteworthy matches and moments. At the end of SmackDown on September 16, Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes earned the right to challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship and that match will take place on Friday, September 23.
Stipulation Added To SmackDown Women's Title Match At Extreme Rules 2022
Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will be going to the extreme at Extreme Rules. Liv Morgan is already 2-0 against Ronda Rousey. Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam in a controversial fashion and Ronda Rousey's reaction to her loss led to her being suspended for several weeks. Now, Ronda has...
