Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Says Sasha Banks & Naomi Have Been ‘Killing It’ During Their Time Away From WWE
WWE Superstar Bayley was a recent guest on the In The Kliq podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of a WWE RAW TV taping earlier this year. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sasha Banks and...
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Dyes Her Hair (Video), A Look At The Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry
You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she gets her hair color dyed:. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. WWE Superstar Xavier...
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Implies That AEW’s Varsity Blonds Are Done
The Varsity Blonds may be done for good in AEW, according to recent comments made by Brian Pillman Jr. The group previously consisted of Pillman, Griff Garrison, and Julia Hart, the latter of whom has since joined the House of Black. While appearing on “Café De René with René Duprée,”...
Comments / 0