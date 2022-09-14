Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Related
Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger? Zany Rumor, Odds
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Dallas Cowboys star and 13-season NFL vet arrested in Texas
FORMER Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested. The thirteen-season NFL veteran was booked into the Collin County jail on Thursday. Carr was charged with driving while intoxicated at around 2.30 am on Thursday morning, per TMZ. The 36-year-old was subsequently released on bail at 5.30 pm that same...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?
Gimme Jimmy? Nab Newton? Nope. The Cowboys' best solution lies within in Cooper Rush. But coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at a change involving Kellen Moore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season
It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
Yardbarker
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Beat double coverage'
In a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb struggled as the team's No. 1 receiver. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he expects more from the former first-round draft pick. “You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said on KRLD-FM. “Every team...
thecomeback.com
Chargers provide injury update on Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through injury in the final minutes of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Herbert took a big hit to the ribs with just over five minutes remaining and was clearly in a lot of pain. He stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes and was replaced by Chase Daniel at quarterback for one play, but stayed in for the rest of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
55-man Roster: Cowboys waive draft pick, send DE to IR to ready for Bengals tilt
The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves on Saturday. With injuries stacking up in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was assured there were going to be changes made ahead of the next tilt. With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a Sunday afternoon face-off, the Cowboys have decided how they are going to attack things.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s rant
Once a year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to have one rant that seems to go viral every time the Tide plays a lesser opponent. This season is no exception. This week it’s Louisiana-Monroe facing his Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Tide are 49-point favorites but that doesn’t seem to matter to the head coach, who went off on a rant when asked about how hard it is to gauge growth when playing a lesser opponent.
NBC Sports
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Says Chase of Diggs: 'He’s not too technically sound ... You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss.'' Bengals at Cowboys is on.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI
At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2
The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
Comments / 0