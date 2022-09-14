ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season

It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Beat double coverage'

In a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb struggled as the team's No. 1 receiver. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he expects more from the former first-round draft pick. “You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said on KRLD-FM. “Every team...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Chargers provide injury update on Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through injury in the final minutes of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Herbert took a big hit to the ribs with just over five minutes remaining and was clearly in a lot of pain. He stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes and was replaced by Chase Daniel at quarterback for one play, but stayed in for the rest of the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Usa Today#Qb Cooper Rush#Espn#Qb Dak Prescott
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s rant

Once a year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to have one rant that seems to go viral every time the Tide plays a lesser opponent. This season is no exception. This week it’s Louisiana-Monroe facing his Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Tide are 49-point favorites but that doesn’t seem to matter to the head coach, who went off on a rant when asked about how hard it is to gauge growth when playing a lesser opponent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI

At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2

The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy