Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through injury in the final minutes of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Herbert took a big hit to the ribs with just over five minutes remaining and was clearly in a lot of pain. He stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes and was replaced by Chase Daniel at quarterback for one play, but stayed in for the rest of the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO