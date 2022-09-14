Read full article on original website
Related
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
FOX Sports
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback
Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action. Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its...
Comments / 0