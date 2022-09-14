Week 2 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trey Lance, James Robinson, Curtis Samuel, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 2 of the NFL season
Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 2 lineups!. Chase Edmonds has a tough matchup with tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both possibly out. Miami was also near the bottom of the league in Pace and ranked first in pass rate over expectation during Mike McDaniel's first game as head coach. Moreover, with the Ravens' secondary banged up already just like last season, Miami's receivers will likely be featured Sunday.
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Get ready for Week 2 with Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs
In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
55-man Roster: Cowboys waive draft pick, send DE to IR to ready for Bengals tilt
The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves on Saturday. With injuries stacking up in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was assured there were going to be changes made ahead of the next tilt. With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a Sunday afternoon face-off, the Cowboys have decided how they are going to attack things.
Updated fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 2
What a crazy Week 1 of NFL action! So many upsets, and several star players went down to injury. Fortunately for you, we have the Fantasy Football Rankings to keep you ahead of the competition. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like...
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
George Kittle (groin) GTD for 49ers in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision for Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, per general manager John Lynch. "With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready." Kittle hasn't practiced all week and the 49ers play in the second set of afternoon games on Sunday, so fantasy managers should be looking into alternative plans at tight end. Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will split work again versus the Seahawks if Kittle is ruled out.
NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more
If you're reading this, congratulations. Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Bold Week 2 fantasy football predictions
Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 2. Which will come to pass?. Josh Jacobs set to finish as a top fantasy running back. Andy Behrens: Josh Jacobs operated as the Raiders clear featured runner in opening week, gaining 73 total yards on 11 touches and out-snapping Brandon Bolden by a wide margin. Per his usual, Jacobs forced seven missed tackles and averaged 4.6 yards after contact per attempt. The murky backfield committee you'd been worried about has not yet materialized.
The 49ers fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears was mightily disappointing. The 49ers were heavy favorites against a very weak Bears squad, but they ended up struggling mightily on offense throughout the game as torrential downpours made life difficult for both sides. Still, the weather cannot be used as an excuse to lose against a team as bad as the Bears.
Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next
Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
