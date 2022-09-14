ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans

Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. Louisiana Tech

Clemson rolls into Week 3 still undefeated but not without some adversity. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seemed to slowly gain confidence over the course of last weeks victory over Furman, but the Tigers defense struggled to contain the Paladin’s offense led by quarterback Tyler Huff. Wes Goodwin’s defense will need to be on high alert both for the run game and the passing game as first-year Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie brings a new air-raid style offense to the Bulldogs this fall. Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win against Louisiana Tech. Contain the run game Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Sports Amongst...
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 starts. Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancée in attendance. The 24-year-old was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft and played at this year’s Futures Game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
