Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 3 predictions: Can Texas A&M save its season?

Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Bulldogs football: How to watch, listen, stream UGA vs South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face South Carolina in the SEC opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: Noon p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 17. TV: ESPN. Streaming:...
Freshman backs power No. 22 Penn State past Auburn, 41-12
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Penn State cruised to a 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday. The Nittany Lions’ freshman running backs were instrumental in the red zone. Penn State (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first four trips inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 178 yards. The Penn State defense forced four turnovers by Auburn (2-1) and also held Tigers star running back Tank Bigsby to 39 rushing yards. Penn State led by one point late in the second quarter before Allen scored his first of two touchdowns. After Auburn opened the third quarter with a three-and-out, Singleton broke a 54-yard run and found the end zone two plays later.
Holani leads the way as Boise St. downs FCS UT Martin
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — George Holani accounted for 157 yards of offense and two touchdowns, Hank Bachmeier threw for a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated UT Martin 30-7 on Saturday. Boise State (2-1) used a smothering defense to prop up its sputtering offense, holding UT Martin to 152 yards of total offense. Offensively it was Holani who did it all for Boise State. He caught four passes for 47 yards and a score, while rushing for 110 yards and a TD. UT Martin (1-2), which entered the game ranked 18th in the latest FCS coaches poll, showed some fight early, exiting the first quarter tied at 7. But the Skyhawks gained only 86 yards after their first three drives.
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marcus Freeman’s First Win Came Down to A Single Play
The final play between the Fighting Irish and the Golden Bears looked like a game of hot potato.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Ole Miss Has First Road Test at Georgia Tech
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on South Carolina in SEC showdown
(13:21, 3Q) Brock Bowers takes a pass 78 yards for a touchdown to give Georgia a 31-0 lead. That one didn't take long for the Bulldogs, as Stetson Bennett hits Bowers over the middle and lets him do the rest of the work on a 78-yard score. It's been all Georgia as the Bulldogs draw closer to another big victory.
NBC Sports
Oklahoma games vs. SEC’s Georgia, Tennessee postponed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia football: The latest injury updates as the Bulldogs prepare for SEC opener
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following two strong showings to open the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, there's plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish this fall, with the latest challenge coming in the team's first SEC game of the season. No....
Comments / 0