Why Steelers starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be key to Patriots' first win
The Patriots have plenty of offensive struggles to work through on Sunday against a tough Pittsburgh defense. But their own defense shouldn’t have a ton of problems with Mitchell Trubisky.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
FOX Sports
Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?
Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
Vikings final Week 2 injury report: Booth Jr. out, Peterson added
The Minnesota Vikings final injury report for week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles is out and there was bad news for the Vikings second-round pick. After missing practice each of the prior two days, word came out officially with the final injury report that Andrew Booth Jr. would be out for Monday’s game.
Will Steelers RB Najee Harris play vs Patriots?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already made it official that linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, there has been no official work on running back Najee Harris. Harris is currently dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was limited in practice on Wednesday.
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Worn-Down Bears Fall, 24-17
Jack Plummer's desperation heave on the game's final play falls incomplete in the end zone.
FOX Sports
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash
The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Nebraska Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gray met with the media after OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska.
Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd, Joe Noteboom questionable vs. Falcons
The Los Angeles Rams could be a little bit shorthanded on Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons. At the very least, they’ll be without Brian Allen and Van Jefferson, who are both nursing knee injuries. On Friday’s final injury report, three other players were listed as questionable for...
Relive the Sooners 49-14 domination of Nebraska through stunning images
Their first trip to Lincoln since 2009 couldn’t have gone any better for the Oklahoma Sooners. Their 49-14 win helped the Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a game that saw several players have break out performances. Eric Gray ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Marcus Major added two more touchdowns to his ledger for 2022. Jalil Farooq had his best performance of the season and caught his first career touchdown pass.
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to answer what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game.
Yardbarker
2022 Home Opener Features Intriguing Matchup Of The Steelers Secondary Versus The Patriots Playmakers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1pm ET in the black and gold’s home opener. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, the last two decades of Steelers history has been defined by this rivalry. The Patriots lead the all-time series 17-16 and the two teams have met in the playoffs five times. Those numbers only tell part of the story.
