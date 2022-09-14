ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?

Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Steelers RB Najee Harris play vs Patriots?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already made it official that linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, there has been no official work on running back Najee Harris. Harris is currently dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was limited in practice on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash

The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Relive the Sooners 49-14 domination of Nebraska through stunning images

Their first trip to Lincoln since 2009 couldn’t have gone any better for the Oklahoma Sooners. Their 49-14 win helped the Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a game that saw several players have break out performances. Eric Gray ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Marcus Major added two more touchdowns to his ledger for 2022. Jalil Farooq had his best performance of the season and caught his first career touchdown pass.
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

2022 Home Opener Features Intriguing Matchup Of The Steelers Secondary Versus The Patriots Playmakers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1pm ET in the black and gold’s home opener. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, the last two decades of Steelers history has been defined by this rivalry. The Patriots lead the all-time series 17-16 and the two teams have met in the playoffs five times. Those numbers only tell part of the story.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy