Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive
MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
Janesville woman last spoken to Saturday found safe
UPDATE: Police said Nichole was found safe Sunday JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said is missing. Police are concerned for her welfare. The family of Nichole Barlass, 39, said they last spoke to her on Saturday evening. She is most likely on foot, but police could not give a description of what she...
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
Advocate Health Care unveils new outpatient center
Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care has opened its new outpatient care center in Lake Villa, Ill., Shaw Local reported Sept. 15. The center is 20,000 square feet and is aligned with Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill. Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., is providing resources for the new facility.
Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
Highway 19 back open at US 151 in Sun Prairie after crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open near US 151 in Sun Prairie after a crash. Two ambulances and a fire truck were at the scene, and multiple vehicles appeared to have been involved in a crash. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear what led to the crash. Portions of the highway...
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is asking for residents’ help to solve crimes, and they are giving out free Ring video doorbell cameras to do just that. The County is using some of its American Rescue Plan money to by the cameras for some residents. More than 600 will be available on a […]
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Mallards hope to bring neighborhood together with first-ever Northside Festival
The season may be over for the Madison Mallards, but they are continuing to work to bring the community together on the city's north side.
$1 million cash bond set for suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
Serial Wisconsin Walgreens thief tallies $2K plus in stolen merchandise, officers seek info
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say that in recent weeks, a man has stolen high dollar-value merchandise from various Walgreens locations across the west side of Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin. According to a report, the Madison Police Department is working with the Middleton Police Department in attempting to identify...
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
'Patient care is my first love': Dr. Aimee Becker on leading UW Health during COVID-19 and beyond
The patient has always been at the center of Aimee Becker's, MD, career. She has served as Madison, Wis.-based UW Health's chief medical officer since August 2018, where she's led the system through the countless challenges presented by COVID-19. Dr. Becker spoke to Becker's about what piqued her interest in...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
First-ever Northside Fest brings food, fun back to Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — The Mallards may have wrapped up their season last month, but there was still plenty of food and fun to be had at Warner Park Saturday. The Mallards hosted the first ever Northside Fest at the Duck Pond, featuring food trucks, vendors, live music and a movie. The goal was to celebrate everything the neighborhood has to offer.
Highway 19 open outside Marshall after crash between car and tractor
MARSHALL, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open in both directions outside of Marshall after a crash. The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at County TT. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that a car crashed into a tractor. Injuries were...
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
