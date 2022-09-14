ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive

MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. ﻿ Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Advocate Health Care unveils new outpatient center

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care has opened its new outpatient care center in Lake Villa, Ill., Shaw Local reported Sept. 15. The center is 20,000 square feet and is aligned with Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill. Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., is providing resources for the new facility.
LAKE VILLA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercyhealth#Clinic#Medical Services#General Health#Nbc#Wmtv
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

$1 million cash bond set for suspect in Altoona homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
ALTOONA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy