Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Lori Harvey Channel “Modern Day Barbie” for Vogue World
The Vogue World fashion show in New York had a star-studded front row, including Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Kravis. Also in the VIP section? Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey, who allowed Vogue in on her getting-ready process in a new video. Harvey’s Vogue World glam began with a...
Watch Model Paloma Elsesser Get Ready For Vogue World
Getting ready for a runway show is a full day task—which model Paloma Elsesser graciously showed Vogue cameras as she prepared for her megawatt appearance in Vogue World, the magazine’s NYFW celebration of its 130th anniversary and runway event meets street fair. The day begins with Elsesser touching...
In a Season of Overwhelmingly Pared-Back Beauty, Tory Burch Goes With Glitter
Thus far, it’s been a pretty minimal New York Fashion Week when it comes to makeup. Clean, warm, glowing, skin has been the mandate from Altuzarra to Fendi, where makeup artist Pat McGrath described the look as “sublime skin meets minimal majorness.” There’s a reason for this stripped-back aesthetic, suggests Diane Kendal. “Every show I’ve been doing this week has been about the nineties,” the makeup artist revealed tonight backstage at Tory Burch, where the directive was much the same. “It’s that very clean, super, super wet and glowing skin, or there were highlights in specific places,” Kendal continued, referencing the highly recognizable look preferred by era-specific photographers such as Mario Sorrenti and David Simms. But there is a different nineties beauty archetype —the one preferred by designers such as Helmut Lang and Martin Margiela, in which there was one thing that “maybe not everyone had, an off lip color, or something going on with the eye”—that Kendal leaned into for Burch’s spring show designating a chunky, silver, glitter-clad cat-eye as the singular statement.
Color High: Exquisite Jewelry
What makes a gem precious? There are only four gemstones that get that distinction: diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. According to geologists, these stones possess the minerals that combine the highest degrees of beauty, hardness, durability and rarity. Precious stones in jewelry have fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Before written language or even the spoken word, there was jewelry. British archaeologist Archibald Campbell Carlyle said of primitive man, “The first spiritual want of a barbarous man is decoration.” But jewelry is more than a mere ornament, a flash of cash or historical heirloom in a museum or gathering dust in a safe. Jewelry symbolizes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At A--Company, Sara Lopez Brings Austere, Queer Minimalism to NYFW
Much has been written about queering the runway and the evolution of queerness in fashion over the last couple of seasons—I say so because I’ve contributed to this analysis myself. We’ve written about gender nonconfirming castings, male celebrities and the flamboyance in their dressing, unpacked and misused the term “camp,” and the list goes on. What we haven’t talked about enough, though, is how male-centric this perspective is so far. Enter Sara Lopez’s A--Company.
6 Rising Models to Know From the Vogue World Runway
In case you missed it: Vogue celebrated its 130th anniversary with a spectacular runway event-meets-street fair on Monday. The show was full of memorable moments, including tennis star Serena Williams kicking off the runway in custom Balenciaga, a rising performance from Lil Nas X, and some great dancing from dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov. Of course, the electric tribute to NYC’s status as a fashion capital—and all the great outfits that fill the five boroughs—would not have been possible without the models. Joining household names like Helena Christensen, Imaan Hammam, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Irina Shayk were fresh faces from all over the world, including Nigeria, Mexico and France (just to name a few places).
Shop 30 Fall Dresses Inspired by the VOGUE World: New York Runway
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Of the handful of trends we saw walk the VOGUE World: New York runway, fall dresses were a standout in every one. Be it evening-ready metallic foil-like gowns, retro polkadot midis or long-sleeved patchwork frocks—the epitome of autumnal—there was no shortage of shopping inspiration.
The Tiniest Mall of Archival Abercrombie & Fitch Is Now Open
If you’re nostalgic for your Y2K mall days, there is now a place where you can go to look at rare Abercrombie & Fitch. A brick-laden space next to the South Street Seaport, 275 Water Street was transformed last week into a tiny, haute version of an aughts-era Abercrombie & Fitch mall boutique, decorated with oars and lacrosse sticks and filled with good old vintage garments from the brand. There are rare baggy orange cargo pants, sought-after striped knit sweaters, and of course, the iconic denim miniskirts that flagrantly went against many schools’ below-the-fingertips dress-code rule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmagazine.com
Van Cleef & Arpels Comes Full Circle With Its Perlée Collection
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In early June, shortly after the Cannes Film Festival...
Ciara on Getting Glowing Skin, Perfecting Power Brows, and Launching Her New Beauty Brand
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Since rising to fame in...
Go Behind the Scenes at NYFW with a Vogue Market Editor
Want to know what a Vogue Market Editor gets up to at fashion week? We’ve enlisted Madeline Fass to show you the ropes—from what she wears to shows (cue: baggy jeans with an uptown twist) to her front-row view at Coach and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Plus: She'll take you behind the scenes at Vogue World! Welcome to Maddy’s NYFW video diary!
Backstage at Vogue World, Photographed by Helena Christensen
Vogue World brought together the biggest names in fashion for a one-night-only runway event and street fair on a cobblestoned block in Manhattan’s meatpacking district. Stars such as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Lori Harvey, and Lil Nas X sat in the front row, and the talent on the runway was equally stacked. Joining Serena Williams, who opened the show in caped, custom Balenciaga, were Gigi Hadid, Precious Lee, Shalom Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski….the list goes on and on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Street Style Photographer With Inimitable Taste of Her Own
While there are plenty of street style photographers capturing showgoers during Fashion Week, one photographer stands out. Liisa Jokinen, who is also the cofounder of the vintage search engine Gem, is a local legend. Throughout the year, she trawls New York City with a hulking camera, searching for people with interesting ensembles. Her Instagram account @nyc_looks boasts over 45,000 followers, and each of her posts features a quote from her subject about the look, making the image feel a bit more personal. Jokinen also runs @hellooks, which is focused on the street fashion of Helsinki (Jokinen grew up in Finland).
On the Street, in the Studio, and at Home With Artist Jenny Holzer
Over the past four decades, the work of conceptual artist Jenny Holzer has become indelibly linked to New York’s cityscape through its détournement of street signs, electronic billboards, and outdoor façades. But Holzer, perhaps most famous for her pithy Truisms series (1978–1987), is more than simply a political messenger or logophile. The multihyphenate and self-described “beauty hound” is also a painter, engraver, architecture enthusiast, and tech obsessive—although she would modestly refuse many of these descriptors. Working across various media, in both public and private spaces, and between language and image, Holzer has demonstrated her fascination with the total, sensorial experience of contemporary life.
Anne Hathaway Shares Her Zen New Outlook on Fashion
Anne Hathaway looked radiant as she sat front row at today’s Michael Kors spring 2023 show, held next to the West Side Highway. The actor—who played Rebekah Neumann, wife of WeWork founder Adam Neumann, in the Hulu hit WeCrashed—wore a cozy black turtleneck dress with a long chocolate brown croc-embossed coat and a pair of pumps. While Hathaway makes plenty of megawatt appearances, she tries to stay down-to-earth, a quality that she found in her Michael Kors Collection look today. “For me, you have to be able to live in your clothes, and this is a very wearable look without sacrificing any of the style,” Hathaway said before the show started.
Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, and the United Nations: See All the Nominees and Honorees of this Year’s CFDA Awards
Today the CFDA announced the list of nominees and honorees that will be celebrated at this year’s Fashion Awards, which will take place on Monday, November 7th at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City. The festivities will also mark a major milestone, the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and will be hosted by Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Aurora James, Joseph Altuzarra, and Gabriela Hearst.
Sarah Ellison’s Float Sofa Is the Epitome of Chic Comfort
Sarah Ellison only had one goal for her new “Float” sofa: for it to be comfortable. So singular was this design objective, in fact, that every decision revolved around it: the couch is composed of squishy memory foam, all stuffed into bulbous forms reminiscent of an inflatable raft. (This visual likeness, by the way, inspired the very name of the piece: “After we finished designing it, we did look at it and think it reminded us a little bit of a pool float. So ‘float’ felt like a perfect name,” Ellison says.) Then there’s the fabric: a sumptuous velvet, soothing to the touch.
At Midnight Studios, Shane Gonzales Brings Rock ’n’ Roll and Youth Culture to NYFW
Madonna has been carrying around a rectangular radio-shaped trunk of late, most famously (and most photographed) at the Central Saint Martins BFA show. She is one of those artists that seamlessly exists at the intersection of fashion and music. To conjure other very current examples, think of Frank Ocean, Rihanna, and her partner, A$AP Rocky. The latter, in fact, is a collaborator with the label that made Madonna’s trunk: Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales, who just had his New York Fashion Week debut this past week.
Batsheva Serves Up Blitz Kids Beauty Inside a New York Deli
“It’s a little early, but once you’re up there, you get that New York deli energy,” film icon Veronica Webb tells me from a basement kitchen on 38th and 7th avenue. It’s 8 am, we’re backstage at Batsheva, and her blue glitter cat eyes and swirly black-and-white-cookie nails are already runway perfect. “It proves that there’s nothing that a nice dress, some caffeine, and a schmear can’t fix,” Webb says with a laugh. Soon, she’ll head upstairs, where models will saunter between tables with fresh coffee, orange juice, and other breakfast delights. The coolest catwalks of Spring 2023 eschew the old-school show format, after all. Here, inside Ben’s Kosher Deli, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, designer Batsheva Hay is ready to turn her brand’s Victorian prairie image on its head.
Pioneering Fashion Photographer Roxanne Lowit Dies at 80
The beloved American fashion photographer Roxanne Lowit has died at the age of 80, a representative confirmed on Instagram yesterday. “Roxanne was a woman who believed in magic,” the statement read. “Roxanne was a bright, creative light. A great friend who enriched others’ lives in so many ways—she was loved by many and will be greatly missed.”
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0