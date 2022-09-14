Classical music came from the Governor’s Mansion on Monday evening, as West Virginia legislators walked 200 feet or so from the Capitol, across the mansion’s driveway. The governor had invited them to a picnic. The lawmakers, mostly dark-suited men, entered the mansion’s gates as classical music played. Some stared straight ahead. Others looked at the […] The ignored voices of West Virginia’s abortion debate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO