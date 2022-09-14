ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

iheart.com

Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences

A homecoming queen's lost a college opportunity since she was accused of rigging the election with her mother last year, according to legal representatives. Emily Grover was 17 when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested her and Laura Rose Carroll for allegedly hacking students' accounts to alter the outcome of a 2020 homecoming election at Tate High School in Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
iheart.com

Woman Arrested After NSP Troopers Find 10 Pounds of Meth, Gun

(York, NE) -- An Illinois woman is behind bars in Nebraska after meth is found in the vehicle she was driving. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 11:30 Wednesday morning, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Hyundai Accent at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York. The NSP says during the encounter, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.
YORK, NE
iheart.com

Prelim Set for Next Week in 1975 Cold Case

(Lancaster, PA) -- The next phase in Lancaster County's oldest cold case is set to begin a week from today. David V. Sinopoli of East Hempfield was arrested in July for the 1975 killing of Lindy Sue Biechler who was 19 when she was stabbed multiple times in her home. Sinopoli's preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 22nd, almost two months after the original July 25th date, which had been pushed back. Investigators say they zeroed in on Sinopoli after 46 years because of advances in DNA technology.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

FL Governor DeSantis Sends Illegal Immigrants To Martha's Vineyard

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is sticking to his promise to ship illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities in Democrat-controlled states. The latest example: he just sent two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, the swanky vacation island in Massachusetts. Some local officials said they were caught off guard, but welcomed...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Hurricane Warning In Puerto Rico As Fiona Approaches

(Miami, FL) -- A hurricane warning is now in effect for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona's heavy rains spread toward the Virgin Islands. The storm is about 65 miles south-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico packing 70-mile-an-hour winds. Forecasters say Fiona could dump up to a foot of rain in...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Fiona Strengthens To Hurricane As It Nears Puerto Rico

(Miami, FL) -- Fiona is now a hurricane as it threatens to dump huge amounts of rain on Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona's maximum sustained winds have increased to 80-miles-an-hour with higher gusts. Hurricane Fiona is about 50 miles south of Puerto Rico and moving to the west-northwest at about eight miles an hour.
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Connecticut

A Guilford restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Guilford Lobster Pound as the top choice for Connecticut. "Nothing screams New England quite like the lobster roll, a dish invented...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

OLCC Decoy Missions Resume, Retailers Fail

Inspectors from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) are again fanning out across the state checking to see if OLCC licensees are allowing minors to purchase alcohol, and so far the results are disappointing. In two recent Minor Decoy Operations (MDOs) in the Eugene region, about two out of three retailers failed to properly check identification and sold alcohol to an OLCC minor decoy. The combined compliance rate for the Eugene MDOs was 35%.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond just revealed the first wave of locations that would be closing as the company undergoes a complete restructure. The list of store closures comes a month after Bed Bath & Beyond first announced it would shutter about 150 locations and trim its workforce by 20%, according to FOX Business. "We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure. The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns," interim CEO Sue Gove said.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Bar Pizza Vs. Beach Pizza: Who Has The Best Slice?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - It's another battle between the North Shore and South Shore of Massachusetts, this time it all comes down to pizza. The North Shore swears by their 'beach pizza', it's cut into thin squares and topped with a slice of provolone cheese. The locals have a very strict, 'don't knock it until you try it' mentality.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This List Of Best Burger Chains In Texas Will Shock You

As National Cheeseburger Day (September 18) looms, an online study aimed to find the best burgers in every state. The results, however, come as a surprise to Texans who know three things in life are certain:. Death. Taxes. Whataburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Top Agency ranked the top 5...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado

Gooey, greasy cheeseburgers are perfect for those hungry cravings, especially with a soda and some fries. With thousands of restaurants serving this American classic, Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state:. "We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Florida's Minimum Wage Set To Hit $11/Hour On September 30th

(Tallahassee, FL) -- Florida residents earning the state's minimum wage are less than two weeks away from getting a raise. This according to state officials, who say Florida's minimum wage will rise to $11.00 an hour on September 30th. Tipped worker wage will go to $7.98/hr. The voter-approved measure reportedly...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
CHARLOTTE, NC

