ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly

Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
numberfire.com

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for Giants in Week 2

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson injured his knee in his NFL debut and finished with just nine offensive snaps. Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, so Richie James and Sterling Shepard might be asked to take on larger roles. In the opener, Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Dale Robinson
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Q 105.7

Can The New York Giants Win Vs The Carolina Panthers In Week 2?

I always try to tell myself that I'm not going to drink the Kool-Aid when it comes to the New York Giants. My pre season prediction was that I had the Giants getting six wins and that's it. But now after an impressive week one win over the Tennessee Titans and a favorable matchup hosting the Panthers on Sunday, I like the Giants to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gmen then host Dallas and the Bears in weeks three and four but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves before we try to say that the Giants will be 4-0 entering week five. It's been only one week. Here is my quick take on this form The Times Union:
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers

The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy