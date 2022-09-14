Read full article on original website
Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly
Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
Keys to the Game: Panthers vs. Giants
A closer look at some of the pivotal elements to the Panthers' Week 2 matchup
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Players to Watch: Panthers at Giants
A look at some of the most interesting players to watch during the Week 2 matchup.
Three reasons to start believing in the Giants again after their impressive Week 1 victory
You could argue no team had a statement win quite like the G-men in Week 1. They overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to win on the road against last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC. They also did it in dramatic fashion by scoring the game-winning points on a do-or-die, two-point conversion attempt.
Nate Yarnell to Start at QB for Pitt vs. Western Michigan
Nate Yarnell took the first-team snaps in warmups for the Pitt Panthers tonight.
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for Giants in Week 2
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson injured his knee in his NFL debut and finished with just nine offensive snaps. Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, so Richie James and Sterling Shepard might be asked to take on larger roles. In the opener, Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4).
Can The New York Giants Win Vs The Carolina Panthers In Week 2?
I always try to tell myself that I'm not going to drink the Kool-Aid when it comes to the New York Giants. My pre season prediction was that I had the Giants getting six wins and that's it. But now after an impressive week one win over the Tennessee Titans and a favorable matchup hosting the Panthers on Sunday, I like the Giants to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gmen then host Dallas and the Bears in weeks three and four but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves before we try to say that the Giants will be 4-0 entering week five. It's been only one week. Here is my quick take on this form The Times Union:
NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Carolina Panthers will travel up the East Coast to take on the New York Giants in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Giants prediction and pick. Carolina is looking to rebound after losing 26-24 to Cleveland...
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers
The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Giants seek first 2-0 start since 2016; Panthers need win
CAROLINA (0-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX OPENING LINE: Giants by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 0-1, New York 1-0.
