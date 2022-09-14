SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez stood on second base having checked another box on a growing list of accomplishments that are only strengthening an already robust case for rookie of the year. At this point, it seems like almost a daily occurrence for the 21-year-old to come up with a big moment or set another record with the Seattle Mariners pushing toward a playoff berth. “I don’t see myself as a rookie. I see myself as a player like anybody else and I’m just happy that I’m being able to deliver for the team any time,” Rodriguez said. Rodríguez hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season, Eugenio Suárez and Carlos Santana both added homers, and the Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO