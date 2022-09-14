Read full article on original website
How the new CARE Act will impact Kern County
Provisions of the CARE Act will be implemented in Kern County at the end of 2024, and will use the civil court system to provide court ordered treatment.
4 People Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Wednesday. The crash happened at Old River Road and Taft Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
California Highway Patrol to hold DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield on Saturday, September 17.
Bakersfield announces pair of road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint on Saturday
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area on Saturday, according to officials. Officers said the checkpoint is scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m. During the checkpoint deputies will be looking signs of alcohol and drug impairment […]
Valley Plaza Dave & Buster's brings job opportunities to Bakersfield
Bakersfield is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s. The popular restaurant is currently under construction and hiring for 150 positions, including servers, hosts, and game technicians.
Supervisors vote to give Kern County firefighter recruits a raise
Before the pay increase, the regular salary of firefighter recruits was just under $1,600 dollars per paycheck. Starting on September 24th, new recruits can expect about $1,900 dollars per check.
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, Central California county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
Kern Public Health: 1,871 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths Thursday
Kern County Public Health reported 1,871 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Thursday. The department also announced earlier this week that going forward, the county's dashboard would only be updated once a week on Thursdays. Thursday's cases brings the total number reported in Kern County residents to 284,494 with...
Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
TGIF Kern County get ready for a cool weekend with a small chance of rain here on the Valley floor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The weekend is here and it's going to be cool and clear with a small chance of rain. A weak area of Low Pressure is moving South bringing rain to Central and Northern California dropping in from a massive storm in Alaska. We have 20%-40%...
'COPS' approved to film KCSO deputies again in hopes to fill 400 vacancies
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
Shooting in Southwest Bakersfield leaves one dead, and one in hospital
Bakersfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting near southwest Bakersfield Friday night. The second victim suffered major injuries.
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Suspected chop shop operator arrested for vehicle theft in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol announced an arrest in connection with the recent theft of a box truck in San Luis Obispo County.
CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday
The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area office is hosting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting Saturday evening in an unincorporated portion of the metro Bakersfield area, according to a news release. The checkpoint is expected to start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
BPD investigating deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in central Bakersfield Saturday morning.
