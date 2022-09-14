ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last

Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
How to Celebrate National Kratom Day in Grand Junction

You've probably heard the word Kratom thrown around, maybe you've even tried it or use it regularly for different reasons, or maybe you don't even know how to pronounce it. Whatever the case may be, a perfect opportunity to either learn more about Kratom or just celebrate the plant, in general, is coming soon to Grand Junction.
Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
Grand Junction Pets of the Week Are Sweet and Unique

You never know when the love of your life may come along so you always have to be ready at any moment. Today we are featuring three homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for new homes - and a human to love. It's possible the love of your life is just waiting for you to come and get them.
112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale

This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

