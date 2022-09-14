Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last
Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
Vintage Local Newscast Takes Grand Junction Back In Time To 1983
If you are like me, you probably don't remember all that much specifically about 1983. All I know about the fall of 1983 is that I was in my second year of college, I was driving a 1979 Oldsmobile Starfire, and I was still a virgin. Beyond that, I don't really recall what was happening in the world, let alone my local community.
How to Celebrate National Kratom Day in Grand Junction
You've probably heard the word Kratom thrown around, maybe you've even tried it or use it regularly for different reasons, or maybe you don't even know how to pronounce it. Whatever the case may be, a perfect opportunity to either learn more about Kratom or just celebrate the plant, in general, is coming soon to Grand Junction.
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
Grand Junction Colorado’s Advice When Stepping Into Adulthood
If you could share one piece of advice with your younger self, what would it be? Is this advice something you would share with everyone in Grand Junction?. I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood?" Here's what you had to say.
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
Grand Junction Shows Love for the High Schools We Graduated From
Fall is in the air and that means Colorado high school football and fans in the stands at our Grand Junction area high schools. Do you still go down to your old high school to watch them play sports?. We asked you to show some love for the high school...
Palisade Dream Home with a Pool for Sale Near the Colorado River
Do you daydream of swimming pools, peach orchards, and living in Colorado wine country? Two acres are calling in Palisade along with a three-bedroom home that boasts some impressive views. Enjoy the view from one of the greenest areas in the Grand Valley. This location is close to the James...
Grand Junction Pets of the Week Are Sweet and Unique
You never know when the love of your life may come along so you always have to be ready at any moment. Today we are featuring three homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for new homes - and a human to love. It's possible the love of your life is just waiting for you to come and get them.
Who is the Most Famous Person Grand Junction Graduated With?
Who was the most famous person you graduated high school alongside in Grand Junction? Did you happen to know this person while in school or find out you were classmates much later in life?. Scroll on to see some of the famous names you dropped. You find some surprising A-listers...
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
LOOK: Montrose Colorado’s Unbelievable View of the Milky Way
Take a look at this amazing footage captured just days ago in Montrose, Colorado. When was the last time you saw footage of our galaxy this clear?. This video out of Montrose went live on September 2, 2022. Clear Skys Over Colorado. As brutal as the last few days have...
Fun Fruita House Includes A Pool & Hot Tub Near Olga Anson Park
If you have ever dreamed of having your own pool and still live close to downtown Fruita, then today could be your lucky day. Take a look at 201 S. Bookcliff Court, presented by Karen McLean-Wilson with The Christi Reece Group. This listing in Fruita, Colorado was added to Realtor.com...
Charming Grand Junction Colorado House is Super Affordable
There's a house on the market in Grand Junction that could possibly be the perfect combination of rustic and affordable. If you're looking for a home, or possibly an investment, you have to check this place out. This house, located in Orchard Mesa, just went on the market on September...
112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale
This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
