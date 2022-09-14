ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

By Matty Willz
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThXSC_0hvsO6gc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CMWh_0hvsO6gc00

Source: Handout / Getty


R. Kelly has been found guilty on 3 counts of videotaping himself sexually abusing his then 14-year-old goddaughter, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was on three of the first four indictments in the case.

VIA | Chicago Tribune

After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first four counts of the indictment, which charged the singer with the sexual exploitation of “Jane” for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was acquitted on a fourth count.

The jury’s decision on the remaining charges in the 13-count indictment were still being read in U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber’s courtroom.

You can finish this story [ here ]

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out

The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges

NEW ORLEANS — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man jailed after stabbing landlady to death when she told him to move out

A man has been jailed for stabbing his landlady to death in her home in Sutton after she asked him to move out. Peninah Kabeba, 42, known as Penny, was found suffering multiple stab wounds at her home in Park Road, Cheam, in May last year.The mother, who worked with people with learning disabilities, was found by neighbours who alerted the police. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.Mohsen Saadi, 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of murder.Concerned neighbours reported hearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy