Aims to explore the possibility of productivity liberation and production relations optimization from the perspective of social consensus and proof of physical work. The next cycle is bound to see many countries trying to establish new forms of violent institutions and new international economic organizations. We need to understand how value is created in newly sovereign states, because the sustainability of value creation and the moat of governance determine the number of citizens. There is a misconception that token holders should not enjoy too much of the value of the agreed income, this is classic web2 exploitative thinking.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO