Read full article on original website
Related
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
cryptoglobe.com
Content Focused Web3 Project Contentos Expands into Europe and Plans to Issue ‘Soulbound’ Tokens for Certified Creators
Contentos, a content-focused Web3 project with more than a million active creators, will be participating in Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022. Optimistic about Europe’s high acceptance of NFTs and blockchain applications, Contentos plans to expand into the European market. In addition to this news, Contentos Foundation Co-Founder & CEO, Mick Tsai revealed that in the near future, certified creators will be able to issue ‘Soulbound Tokens’ on the Contentos Mainnet and on COS.TV, Web3 video distribution and digital assets management platform, to provide an extensive Web3 experience for content creators.
cryptoglobe.com
Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace
Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It kickstarts conversations’: the VR tool that makes diversity and inclusion training a ‘lived experience’
PwC’s In My Shoes is an immersive, first-hand experience that raises awareness of workplace discrimination
Carscoops
Waze Introduces Biz Jargon Navigation Option For Limited Time
Navigation services have offered to give you directions as read by Darth Vader, aliens from the video game Halo, and celebrities. But now, Waze has found the most reprehensible, terrifying, upsetting way to give directions: in business speak. The Google-owned navigation app has decided that, now that the summer is...
NEWSBTC
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
cryptonewsz.com
Nitro to Build an L2 for Solana to Combine With Cosmos and IBC
Nitro recently announced building a Layer 2 for the Solana network. This will be the first Solana scaling solution, connecting it to IBC and Cosmos. The announcement was done through Twitter, where Nitro released a thread of tweets to explain the development. The scaling solution will help Solana connect its developer community and execution environment with the IBC and Cosmos ecosystem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project
South Korea's LG Group will be working with the Parsons School of Design in New York to develop artificial intelligence that can help people learn art and design.
Align Technology Opens Its First EMEA Regional Manufacturing Facility in Wroclaw, Poland
TEMPE, Ariz. & WROCLAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align’s third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/ Align Technology’s first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
Narwal Introduces Narwal Freo, Furthering Its Commitment to Bringing Flawless Floors to Every Household
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its newest product offering, the Narwal Freo. The brand-new versatile cleaning robot aims to redefine auto-cleaning, creating a pleasing experience for users and greatly facilitating the day-to-day cleaning process. The robot has all settled cleaning modules so customers don’t have to manually switch requirements. It also combines a patented DirtSense and Smart-Swing and a new upgraded Touch LCD station. The Narwal Freo is the only product on the market offering the latter feature, making it smoother and simpler to manipulate the product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005194/en/ Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)
Location Innovators Lure Productions With Incentives, Crews and Locales
British Columbia Takes Steps to Tackle Growth It’s estimated that the production workforce in Vancouver, B.C., needs to expand by up to 5% annually, or 1,000 people a year, and those figures are drawn from a study conducted in 2017, before the streaming wars went into high gear. To help accommodate the growth, government-supported independent nonprofit Creative B.C. has launched Creative Pathways, a website featuring listings for 300-plus jobs across 30 different departments, along with training and education sessions and postings for networking events. To further the industry’s Jeddi (Justice, Equity, Decolonization, Diversity, Inclusion) efforts in the region, the organization has...
The 5 Best Software for Creating NFT Art
NFT or Non-Fungible Token is a digital asset that uses Blockchain Technology. For instance, your artwork, drawing, collectibles, picture, or videos. Each token is unique in its sort and has a distinct value. The main focus here is to help you select the best software to create this digital art.
Rebuilding the Tower of Babel: A Theory of New National Development Based on DAO
Aims to explore the possibility of productivity liberation and production relations optimization from the perspective of social consensus and proof of physical work. The next cycle is bound to see many countries trying to establish new forms of violent institutions and new international economic organizations. We need to understand how value is created in newly sovereign states, because the sustainability of value creation and the moat of governance determine the number of citizens. There is a misconception that token holders should not enjoy too much of the value of the agreed income, this is classic web2 exploitative thinking.
architizer.com
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) Design Iconic External Diagrid for Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters is the new home for a bank that has grown from a rural credit union into a modern commercial bank. The building was designed to “breathe” and flex to occupant needs, utilizing naturally ventilated atria and a column-free externalized structure. Our architectural, structural and sustainable engineering studios worked closely together to emphasize dialogue between nature and technology throughout the building, defining a new world-class benchmark for sustainable wellness-focused design.
MedicalXpress
Can highly superior autobiographic memory enhance creativity?
Researchers from universities in Italy and the U.S. studied the relationship between memory and creativity to assess whether those who remember the smallest details of their lives (highly superior autobiographical memory) may have a greater propensity for creative thinking. The results showed no relation. There is still much to discover...
Comments / 0