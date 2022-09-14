ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They are furry, they are small, they have paws and are a big problem – and no, they’re not rats. Guinea pigs are currently overrunning New York City’s pet shelters, and staff are calling on city leaders to provide some relief. Around 600 have been dumped at city-funded animal shelters this year – more than double the total from the same period in 2019, The City recently reported. Why are these little creatures posing a big problem? Guinea pig purchases soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as New Yorkers grappled with loneliness, but scores of owners have since abandoned them. The City Council introduced legislation back in February that would ban the sale of guinea pigs, but it’s yet to receive a hearing. The future of guinea pigs in New York City remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please do your research before buying any type of pet. Read on for more of the week’s news.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, September 16, 2022

DEARIE APPOINTED: Veteran New York federal Judge Raymond J. Dearie was appointed late Thursday to serve as an independent arbiter to review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home last month. US District Judge Aileen Cannon of Florida appointed Judge Dearie, who is 78 and currently on senior status from the U.S. District Court-Eastern District (Brooklyn federal) Court though still hearing cases, after both the Justice Department and Trump’s lawyers agreed on their satisfaction with Dearie’s appointment as special master.
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
bkreader.com

$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs

Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn businesses welcome new promise: Make NYC the ‘City of Yes’

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting Wednesday for the borough’s business and civic leadership at the famed Wythe Hotel in Wiliamsburg. Brooklyn Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Randy Peers kicked off the event, featuring guest speaker Dan Garodnick, the Chair of the New York City Planning Commission (DCP), who presented an insightful snapshot of the City’s post-pandemic recovery meant to instill “reality check stats and a sense of hope” about the opportunities to support equitable, sustainable growth in the city.
therealdeal.com

Meet the developer from the Harlem church scandal

Facing mounting repair costs, seven Brooklyn and Harlem churches put their faith in New York developer Moujan Vahdat to buy their sites and build projects that included space to worship. Then word broke that the deals were rigged. Vahdat paid a few AME church leaders, unbeknownst to congregants, so he...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Lucchese crime family soldier charged with operating gambling business

On Wednesday, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles in overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Lucchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports”...
Daily News

Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned

The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
TheDailyBeast

Remains Found in 2020 at NY Construction Site Identified

Human remains, found nearly two years ago at a New York construction site, were identified Friday as a young woman who went missing in 2012. Stevie Bates, Who the New York Post reports was once an Occupy Wall Street protester, was 19 when she went on a cross-country trip in 2012. Bates was supposed to have made it back to New York City by April 28, according to a phone call she made to her mother. However, while a construction site in Queens was being excavated in 2020, Bates’ remains were found wrapped in a blanket. Bates’ cause of death, which is still under investigation, has not been determined.Read it at New York Post
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

September 16: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “[Tammany Hall boss] Richard Croker feels confident this afternoon that Colonel Theodore Roosevelt will be the Republican candidate for Governor. A reporter for the Eagle saw him at his office, 111 Broadway, shortly after noon. ‘Are you satisfied, Mr. Croker,’ asked the reporter, ‘that Roosevelt will be the Republican candidate for Governor?’ ‘Yes. I am pretty well satisfied today that Roosevelt will get that nomination,’ was Mr. Croker’s reply. ‘Will you be able to defeat him?’ asked the reporter. ‘Well,’ answered Mr. Croker, after some deliberation, ‘it is a foregone conclusion that he wouldn’t be nominated if all of these Republican misdoings were not staring the party in the face. I regard his nomination as a confession of weakness, and I am confident that the people of the state will view it in the same light. You cannot deceive the people.’”
Daily News

Brooklyn electrician murdered on lunch break mourned by family, softball teammates at candlelit ballfield vigil — ‘He was the sweetest guy’

Hundreds of mourners gathered on a softball field in Brooklyn on Friday night to remember a 30-year-old amateur athlete and construction worker shot dead on his lunch break outside a public housing complex. When Ronald Ortiz wasn’t working as an electrician and construction worker, he played shortstop for a number of softball leagues in Williamsburg and a local basketball league, family said. ...
