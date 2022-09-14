Read full article on original website
Election lists complete; early voting ballots to be sent out Oct. 3
Two successful petition initiatives and a constitutional amendment advanced by the Legislature will appear alongside federal, state and local candidates on Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election ballot. Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office was finalizing the final federal, state and multicounty candidate lineups Friday, the deadline to certify candidates,...
MPCC approves budget for 2022-23 fiscal year
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors unanimously approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and property tax request as presented at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The property tax request will rise by 9.3% to almost $16.95 million, resulting in a 5% increase in its tax rate to 7.8 cents per $100 of taxable value.
Groseth elected to board of League of Nebraska Municipalities
North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth was elected to the League of Nebraska Municipalities executive board during the group’s annual conference Friday in Lincoln. Groseth, whom the City Council promoted from interim to permanent city administrator Sept. 6, was elected as the board’s utility representative. He also serves...
More rain chances in North Platte Friday as major drought persists
Lincoln County’s southwest quarter continues to suffer from profound drought while residents hope Friday’s forecast odds of rain pay off. Thursday’s most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows two-thirds of the county in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” the two most serious categories.
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
'Catastrophic power failure' shuts down North Platte 911 center for two hours Thursday
North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves said a “catastrophic power failure” shut down the city’s 911 call center for just over two hours early Thursday morning. Reeves said in a press release the center lost the ability to receive 911 calls around 2:30 a.m. In addition, the call center could not receive non-emergency telephone calls or page out emergency responders. He added all radio systems were also inoperable in the coverage area during that period.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 17
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
North Platte Community College adding golf in fall of 2024
North Platte Community College athletic department will expand its intercollegiate athletic programs with the addition of men’s and women’s golf in the coming years. The approval by the Board of Governors on Wednesday night will grow the athletic department from four varsity sports to six by fall 2024.
Dawgs shut out Columbus 28-0
Brock Roblee ran for 174 unofficial yards and two touchdowns, and the North Platte defense nabbed two interceptions as the Bulldogs shut out Columbus 28-0 on Friday in North Platte. “I had a really good feeling coming into this game that if we put four quarters of football together that...
