ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chargers QB Justin Herbert looks to stay hot vs. Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRjea_0hvsEXP000

Arrowhead Stadium is not the most welcoming place for opposing teams. That reputation comes from the crowd noise, which Chiefs fans have become notorious for over the years.

While it might be one of the most hostile sports environments, quarterback Justin Herbert has been one to ignore the noise when he has stepped on Kansas City’s turf.

In both his trips to Arrowhead Stadium, Herbert is 2-0 and has 583 passing yards, seven touchdowns to zero interceptions, with a 70% completion percentage and a passer rating of 129.1.

In Herbert’s first exposure to Arrowhead, he guided the Chargers to a 38-21 win – throwing for 302 yards and accounting for four touchdowns against a Chiefs team primarily playing their backups.

Last season, Herbert amassed 281 yards passing and four touchdowns en route to an overtime victory by the score of 30-24.

Even though the conditions of the stadium have not negatively impacted his game, it’s always a challenge for Herbert and company when they face the Chiefs, and it should be no different on Thursday night.

In Kansas City’s victory over the Cardinals in Week 1, they showed once again why they are a threat not just in the division but to win another Super Bowl title.

Even though the electric playmaker in Tyreek Hill is no longer with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes still played at an MVP-caliber level – going 30 for 39 with 360 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Defensively, the Chiefs held Arizona’s quarterback Kyler Murray to less to just 193 yards passing and 29 yards rushing and keeping them to just seven points for most of the game.

Meanwhile, Herbert went 26-of-34 passing for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Los Angeles’ victory over the Raiders in the season opener.

The Chargers’ defense held on against Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and Davante Adams, amassing six sacks and three turnovers.

With two of the league’s best quarterbacks, a pair of bright head coaches and plenty of star power on both sides of the ball, this divisional showdown between Los Angeles and Kansas City should have all the fireworks.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bryce Stephens ridiculous punt return gives Arkansas late lead

Not to say we predicted it, but we did. Bryce Stephens took a Missouri State punt 82 yards with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter and gave Arkansas its first lead of the game, 31-27. The score came just a handful of plays after Rocket Sanders’ 73-yard touchdown run pulled the Hogs within three points. Arkansas trailed 17-0 before tying things at 17 in the third quarter. Missouri State countered with scores on back-to-back drives to take a 10-point lead. Stephens and Sanders evaporated it in 2 minutes, 22 seconds. The Razorbacks haven’t lost to an FCS, formerly Division I-AA, opponent since 1992. Coach Jack Crowe was fired before the next game. On the very DAY Joe Adams goes into the Razorback Hall of Honor, Bryce Stephens has his own punt return moment at DWRRS. pic.twitter.com/3HgSelJrOh — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022 Just magnificenthttps://twitter.com/JRW3III/status/1571317757161119744Probably not his middle name, but who cares right nowhttps://twitter.com/JacobScottDavis/status/1571317632921370624Oh, it's loud, all righthttps://twitter.com/EthWestNWA/status/157131760427857510411
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts dealing with key injuries a week prior to match with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are done with Week 2 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chiefs’ Week 3 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have yet to play their Week 2 game. They are scheduled to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Noon CT on Sunday. Due to injury, they’ll be missing some key pieces on both sides of the ball in this upcoming game with a divisional rival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game

The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Chiefs#Arrowhead Stadium#American Football#Cardinals#Mvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damien Harris bluntly acknowledges the Patriots' offensive struggles

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is not mincing words about the state of the Patriots offense. Harris played a big role in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. He carried the ball nine times for 48 yards, as well as caught two passes for 10 yards. Nevertheless, it was not enough to make a difference for a stagnant offense, as the Dolphins bested New England in Miami once again.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 things to watch in Patriots matchup vs Steelers

After their loss against the Miami Dolphins last weekend in the first game of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the New England Patriots will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the newly-renamed Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have come into the season with questions surrounding their roster construction, and both will look for a decisive victory to build confidence in their team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule

After a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, the Denver Broncos will look to bounce back at home against the Houston Texans in Week 2. Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule. Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sept. 12...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy