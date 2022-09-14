Chargers QB Justin Herbert looks to stay hot vs. Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium is not the most welcoming place for opposing teams. That reputation comes from the crowd noise, which Chiefs fans have become notorious for over the years.

While it might be one of the most hostile sports environments, quarterback Justin Herbert has been one to ignore the noise when he has stepped on Kansas City’s turf.

In both his trips to Arrowhead Stadium, Herbert is 2-0 and has 583 passing yards, seven touchdowns to zero interceptions, with a 70% completion percentage and a passer rating of 129.1.

In Herbert’s first exposure to Arrowhead, he guided the Chargers to a 38-21 win – throwing for 302 yards and accounting for four touchdowns against a Chiefs team primarily playing their backups.

Last season, Herbert amassed 281 yards passing and four touchdowns en route to an overtime victory by the score of 30-24.

Even though the conditions of the stadium have not negatively impacted his game, it’s always a challenge for Herbert and company when they face the Chiefs, and it should be no different on Thursday night.

In Kansas City’s victory over the Cardinals in Week 1, they showed once again why they are a threat not just in the division but to win another Super Bowl title.

Even though the electric playmaker in Tyreek Hill is no longer with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes still played at an MVP-caliber level – going 30 for 39 with 360 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Defensively, the Chiefs held Arizona’s quarterback Kyler Murray to less to just 193 yards passing and 29 yards rushing and keeping them to just seven points for most of the game.

Meanwhile, Herbert went 26-of-34 passing for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Los Angeles’ victory over the Raiders in the season opener.

The Chargers’ defense held on against Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and Davante Adams, amassing six sacks and three turnovers.

With two of the league’s best quarterbacks, a pair of bright head coaches and plenty of star power on both sides of the ball, this divisional showdown between Los Angeles and Kansas City should have all the fireworks.