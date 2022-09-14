Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
New ‘Moana’ And ‘Zootopia’ Areas Could Replace DinoLand USA At Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The dinosaurs at Walt Disney World could soon be starting their countdown to extinction. DinoLand U.S.A., the dinosaur and paleontology-themed land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, is getting an overhaul. The news came at Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, as Disney Parks executive Josh D’Amaro made the announcement.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Park Hours Extended in October, ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ Character Breakfast Returning to Crystal Palace, Grad Nite Returning to Disneyland with Significant Price Hike, & More: Daily Recap (9/16/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 16, 2022.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
disneytips.com
Visiting Walt Disney World This Fall? Make Your Park Reservations ASAP!
If you are planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this fall (or any time in the near future) one of the most important parts of your planning will be making reservations to visit Disney Parks. Disney Parks were off to a slow fall, with reports from Guests...
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
WDW News Today
Inside Look at New Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Stores in Orlando International Airport Terminal C
Orlando International Airport will open their new South Terminal C in phases starting on September 19, 2022. Travelers will get to visit a new Walt Disney World Store and Universal Studio Store in the Terminal, and we have an inside look at both locations. The terminal has tall skylight ceilings...
WDW News Today
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
If you want to keep track of what's happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney's Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today
Possible First Look Inside ‘Peter Pan’ Attraction at Fantasy Springs in Tokyo DisneySea
Yesterday, Walt Disney Imagineering released a special video to commemorate 70 years of progress, with all six resorts around the world represented. And within the video, eagle-eyed viewers may have also caught Tick-Tock, the mischevious crocodile from “Peter Pan” making an appearance. The video shows off 70 years...
WDW News Today
New Hades, Ursula, Evil Queen, and More Disney Villains Merchandise From Disneyland Resort
A new collection of Disney Villains merchandise featuring Hades, Ursula, and the Evil Queen is now available at Disneyland Resort, plus a Disney Villains nuiMOs apparel collection. Evil Queen Corkcicle Tumbler – $39.99. This stemless Corkcicle...
msn.com
Disney D23 Expo: Additions to Disneyland, Downtown Disney have fans thrilled
Disney D23 Expo announced a lot of upcoming attractions for all Disney Parks, including Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney. Not only is Disneyland being reimagined, but fans can also expect new restaurant additions at Downtown Disney. We hope you’re ready for … Porto’s!. Social media...
2022 Halloween-themed attractions and entertainment at Disneyland
The countdown to Halloween has begun, and there is no better way to celebrate it than taking a trip to “The Happiest Place On Earth.” From September 2 through October 31, 2022, Disneyland Resort is home to Halloween-themed attractions and entertainment that will put a spell on you...
WDW News Today
Closer Look at New Promenade Blueprints for Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris
Thanks to Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter, we have a closer look at the “Project Lake Promenade” blueprints. This project is part of an expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris that will create a new promenade through the center of the park. New themed toilets...
