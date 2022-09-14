Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company have failed, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said Saturday that the impasse with bondholders means it would resume litigation against them in an attempt to restructure the debt, warning that any cost associated with debt repayment would be passed along to consumers. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the mediation did not achieve the desired outcome. Creditors could not be immediately reached for comment.
abc17news.com
Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides that unleashed rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and impacted 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains. First responders, including K-9 units, searched for Doris Jagiello amid the devastation in Forest Falls. The body of the 62-year-old woman was found Thursday, buried under several feet of mud.
abc17news.com
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion Friday that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the start of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25 of them.
abc17news.com
Poor fruit harvest may raise apple prices, farmers say
SHERWOOD, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington Fruit Commission reported that farmers across the region are still dealing with the damage from storms back in April. Charles Poindexter, owner of Sherwood Orchards, said his apple crop wasn’t good. “We have eight rows of just apples and there’s some smaller...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
In Wisconsin, Republicans attack Mandela Barnes on crime, offering glimpse at shifting midterm message
Republicans in Wisconsin have in recent weeks hammered Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on crime, casting the Democratic nominee to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson as “dangerous” as they seek to reach the small swath of suburban voters who could decide one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.
abc17news.com
Special session on Missouri tax cuts drags on
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are weighing different options to cut income taxes during a special legislative session. There’s no agreement yet. The Republican-led Senate on Thursday adjourned until Monday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. Parson had called lawmakers back to work last week. But they pushed the session back to continue private negotiations. Lawmakers have also proposed gradually cutting income taxes even further depending on state revenue collections. Other bills would end corporate income taxes and give individual taxpayers rebates this year.
abc17news.com
Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
abc17news.com
Tracking a few storms, heat and humidity this weekend
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-upper 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few storms north of I-70 early in the day. Highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: I've been tracking a few spot showers with a weak disturbance rolling through, but I am...
Comments / 0