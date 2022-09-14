ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Amy Grant's husband Vince Gill says songstress is 'doing great' in recovery from July biking accident

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Amy Grant is on the mend following a biking accident this past July, her husband Vince Gill said Monday.

The Baby, Baby artist, 61, is 'doing great' in the wake of the July 27 accident in Nashville, Gill, 65, told Entertainment Tonight Monday in an interview on the red carpet in Nashville for the televised special CMT Giants: Vince Gill.

Gill said that Grant was 'pretty torn up' she could not attend Monday's proceedings but 'with her accident and all of that, [doctors] kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKRpp_0hvsCgKF00
The latest: Amy Grant, 61, is on the mend following a biking accident in Nashville this past July, her husband Vince Gill said Monday. She was snapped performing in Canada in 2017 

He added, 'That's hard for her because she is very active. She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it's all good.'

The singer-songwriter was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital following her accident, her rep told USA Today, as medical professionals tended to abrasions and cuts on her person; she was wearing a helmet at the time.

Following her release from the hospital, Grant's team announced a set of concert dates that August were postponed 'due to the doctor's orders.'

The singer's team said last month that her tour dates in September and October were delayed to February through April of 2023 as result of Grant 'needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfChB_0hvsCgKF00
Grant and Gill were seen performing at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium late last year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxQgx_0hvsCgKF00
Following her release from the hospital, Grant's team announced a set of concert dates that August were postponed 'due to the doctor's orders.' She was pictured in May 

Grant's manager Jennifer Cooke said at the time that 'although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina.'

Cooke added that the singer 'is getting stronger every day' and that her team was 'amazed at how fast she heals.'

Grant will play in a Christmas tour and a Ryman residency with her spouse in December, her team said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ss82v_0hvsCgKF00
The singer-songwriter was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital following her accident. She was pictured in Austin in 2018 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLqce_0hvsCgKF00
Gill, pictured Monday in Nashville at CMT Giants: Vince Gill, where he provided an update on his spouse's health 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Pjfp_0hvsCgKF00
A statement on Grant's Instagram page in the wake of the incident indicated that she had to delay a series of shows 

Grant took to Instagram in August to show her gratitude for fans who had sent their well wishes in the wake of her accident.

'I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf,' Grant said. 'I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts.'

She added: 'On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season.'

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Maren Morris Flatters Her Feet in See-Through Pumps & Models Sparkling Navy Dress for CMT Giants: Vince Gill

Maren Morris brought slick glamour to Nashville for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event on Monday night, honoring its namesake singer-songwriter. For the occasion, the “Middle” singer shone on the red carpet in a deep navy blue dress. The sleeveless number featured a curved high neckline and all-over thin sequins, layered to create a feathered effect. A slick thigh-high slit, as well as shiny silver earrings, completed Morris’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Morris slipped into a pair of clear pumps. Her glossy PVC style featured uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the set’s heels were not visible, it’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Amy Grant
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Hallmark Star Paul Campbell Married The Same Woman Twice

Marrying the same woman twice sure sounds like the makings of a rom-com you'd see on the Hallmark Channel. It's fitting, for that reason, that one of Hallmark's favorite leading men, Paul Campbell has experienced this IRL, via Us Weekly. From "Surprised by Love" to "A Godwink Christmas," we've seen...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Concussion#Cmt Giants#Vanderbilt Hospital#Usa Today
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

601K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy