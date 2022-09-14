ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

4 people shot at, 1 hurt during shooting near Longs: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after four people were shot at and one was injured during a shooting near Longs Saturday night. Horry County police said they responded around 8:20 p.m. to Sandhill Lane in response to a shooting incident. When officers arrived on scene, they...
Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
