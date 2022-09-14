Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
1,700 doses of heroin found, woman arrested during Florence County drug bust: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was arrested at a Johnsonville home during a search warrant following a month's long undercover operation, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of a large quantity of heroin, guns and...
abcnews4.com
Man who recorded video that led to Florence Co. deputy resigning from job speaks out
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joshua Roberts, 34, said he was just exercising his rights as an First Amendment Auditor earlier this month when he was arrested by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy. First Amendment Auditors go to public places, including law enforcement agencies, to specifically record video to test...
abcnews4.com
4 people shot at, 1 hurt during shooting near Longs: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after four people were shot at and one was injured during a shooting near Longs Saturday night. Horry County police said they responded around 8:20 p.m. to Sandhill Lane in response to a shooting incident. When officers arrived on scene, they...
abcnews4.com
Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
Comments / 0