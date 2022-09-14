Read full article on original website
Cause of Kansas apartment building fire under investigation
KINGMAN COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire in Kingman. Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman, according to a media release. EMS transported one person to a local...
Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy
GREAT BEND — The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting...
