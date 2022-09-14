ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Allison Langdon's 'disrespectful' remark in front of Buckingham Palace as she flirts with one of the Queen's most important employees - forcing Karl Stefanovic to scold her

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Allison Langdon was scolded by her Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic on Thursday after she flirted with a royal protection officer outside Buckingham Palace.

The 43-year-old, who was still wearing all-black in accordance with network policy, burst into fits of giggles when Stefanovic urged her to 'be more respectful' after she described the royal official, named Simon, as 'handsome'.

The Channel Nine breakfast show has been reporting live from London all week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The tone of the program has become less sombre in recent days as the mood of the nation shifts from sadness over the Queen's passing to celebrating her incredible 70-year reign and the future of the Royal Family under King Charles III.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLTU1_0hvs2baT00
Allison Langdon (centre) was scolded by her Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic (left) on Thursday after she flirted with a royal protection officer (right) outside Buckingham Palace 

Stefanovic, 48, had jokingly asked the bodyguard during their interview how many ways he could 'kill' him and if 'torture' would be involved.

When Simon said he could take Stefanovic out quickly, Langdon laughed at her co-anchor's fearful expression then turned to the official to remark on his looks.

'Simon, we're good friends. Lovely to meet you. Did I tell you, you are very handsome?' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YNiX_0hvs2baT00
The 43-year-old, who was wearing all-black, burst into fits of giggles when Stefanovic urged her to 'be more respectful' after she described the royal official as 'handsome' 

Stefanovic lightly scolded Langdon for her flirty behaviour in front of Buckingham Palace while Britain continues to mourn the Queen.

'It's torture watching you guys flirt, that's what is torture - in front of the nation! Be more respectful, please. It's disgusting,' he joked.

Langdon and Simon began giggling as the show, which was being broadcast live from the palace on Wednesday night GMT, cut to an ad break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtLUw_0hvs2baT00
Stefanovic lightly scolded Langdon for her flirty behaviour in front of Buckingham Palace while Britain continues to mourn the Queen. 'It's torture watching you guys flirt, that's what is torture - in front of the nation! Be more respectful, please. It's disgusting,' he joked

It wasn't the first time that morning Langdon felt a little playful.

As her colleague Tim Davies finished his weather update back in the Sydney studio, she couldn't help but remark how 'handsome' he was as well.

'I'd forgotten how handsome Tim is. It's nice to be reminded,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47btMF_0hvs2baT00
Following the Queen's death, the Today hosts anchored seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage last Friday, which began with them breaking the news at 4.30am 

Stefanovic could barely contain his laughter as he asked how she could possibly forget - before asking if she'd forgotten her husband as well.

Following the Queen's death, the Today hosts anchored seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage last Friday, which began with them breaking the news at 4.30am.

They didn't hand over to Today Extra presenters Sylvia Jeffreys and David Campbell until midday. Jeffreys and Campbell usually start broadcasting at 9am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZakCn_0hvs2baT00
The Queen, who died last Thursday, is pictured at Windsor Castle on July 2, 2021

Comments / 14

Miller Joseph
1d ago

What was so disrespectful? What a stupid place to live in , where dictators tell you even when to laugh , it sounds like North Korea !

Reply
10
Argenta Pratt
1d ago

If this was opposite this man would be call on. Sexual hasslement.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Karl Stefanovic
Person
Allison Langdon
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Sylvia Jeffreys
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Today Extra host Sylvia Jeffreys says Meghan Markle was in a 'threatening environment' when she and husband Prince Harry put on a united front with William and Kate after the Queen's death in Windsor

Today Extra host Sylvia Jeffreys has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying it took courage for them to stand side by side with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on Saturday despite hostility from the public and the press. 'I can't help but think that would...
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#The Palace#Uk#The Royal Family
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

What happens to the flowers left in memory of the Queen?

Mourners have been rolling up their sleeves to help remove the plastic wrappings from floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Helpful volunteers have been pictured in Green Park near Buckingham Palace stripping the flowers of their plastic wrappings so that they can be composted once they have deteriorated.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Man is arrested for GRABBING Queen's coffin: Black-clad mourner rushes from queue and lifts the Royal Standard off the monarch's casket before being tackled to the ground - shoving girl, seven, and leaving onlookers gasping in shock

Police have arrested a man who attempted to grab at the Queen's coffin - in an incident which left mourners stunned. Officers tackled the man to the floor during the jaw-dropping incident, which took place around 10pm at Westminster Hall on Friday. It is believed the man pushed through a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

601K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy