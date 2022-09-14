Allison Langdon's 'disrespectful' remark in front of Buckingham Palace as she flirts with one of the Queen's most important employees - forcing Karl Stefanovic to scold her

Allison Langdon was scolded by her Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic on Thursday after she flirted with a royal protection officer outside Buckingham Palace.

The 43-year-old, who was still wearing all-black in accordance with network policy, burst into fits of giggles when Stefanovic urged her to 'be more respectful' after she described the royal official, named Simon, as 'handsome'.

The Channel Nine breakfast show has been reporting live from London all week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The tone of the program has become less sombre in recent days as the mood of the nation shifts from sadness over the Queen's passing to celebrating her incredible 70-year reign and the future of the Royal Family under King Charles III.

Stefanovic, 48, had jokingly asked the bodyguard during their interview how many ways he could 'kill' him and if 'torture' would be involved.

When Simon said he could take Stefanovic out quickly, Langdon laughed at her co-anchor's fearful expression then turned to the official to remark on his looks.

'Simon, we're good friends. Lovely to meet you. Did I tell you, you are very handsome?' she said.

Stefanovic lightly scolded Langdon for her flirty behaviour in front of Buckingham Palace while Britain continues to mourn the Queen.

'It's torture watching you guys flirt, that's what is torture - in front of the nation! Be more respectful, please. It's disgusting,' he joked.

Langdon and Simon began giggling as the show, which was being broadcast live from the palace on Wednesday night GMT, cut to an ad break.

It wasn't the first time that morning Langdon felt a little playful.

As her colleague Tim Davies finished his weather update back in the Sydney studio, she couldn't help but remark how 'handsome' he was as well.

'I'd forgotten how handsome Tim is. It's nice to be reminded,' she said.

Stefanovic could barely contain his laughter as he asked how she could possibly forget - before asking if she'd forgotten her husband as well.

Following the Queen's death, the Today hosts anchored seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage last Friday, which began with them breaking the news at 4.30am.

They didn't hand over to Today Extra presenters Sylvia Jeffreys and David Campbell until midday. Jeffreys and Campbell usually start broadcasting at 9am.