Colorado lawmakers joined activists and veterans of the home care industry at the State Capitol on Tuesday to demand more protections for those who provide at-home care. They want the legislature to create a Home Care Workers Bill of Rights during the upcoming legislative session that would cover nursing assistants, home health aides and personal care aides. The group also announced 50 lawmakers and legislative candidates are now backing the efforts, according to reporting from Colorado Newsline.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO