Read full article on original website
Related
kunc.org
Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers
The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
kunc.org
Lawmakers join activists in the push for a Home Care Worker Bill of Rights
Colorado lawmakers joined activists and veterans of the home care industry at the State Capitol on Tuesday to demand more protections for those who provide at-home care. They want the legislature to create a Home Care Workers Bill of Rights during the upcoming legislative session that would cover nursing assistants, home health aides and personal care aides. The group also announced 50 lawmakers and legislative candidates are now backing the efforts, according to reporting from Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0