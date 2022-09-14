Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough
BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver hospitalized after driving into multiple telephone poles in Rockland
A driver was hospitalized after crashing into multiple telephone poles on Rockland’s Market Street Friday night. Photos shared by the Rockland Fire Department show the silver vehicle completely flipped on its side in a tangled mass of poles and wires. According to the Rockland Fire Department, the driver was...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police hold tribute to fallen K9 “Frankie” killed in the line of duty
“On July 26, 2022, K9 Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, deployed with their partners on the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team to Fitchburg, where an armed fugitive had barricaded himself inside a residence. After prolonged negotiations aimed at convincing the violent fugitive to...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly woman killed after being struck by a box truck in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Rockport after a woman was struck by a small box truck Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed an elderly female being attended to by the truck’s driver and two...
NECN
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges
Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
DA: Peabody man on probation charged with kidnapping and possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities announced charges against a North Shore man Thursday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping a woman and carrying an illegal “ghost gun.”. Jonathan Perry, 22, of Peabody, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license.
homenewshere.com
Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.
WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
homenewshere.com
Wilmington has 40B dilemma
Very rarely will residents support a 40B project in their neighborhood (unless the development team works closely with them to make sure the project fits with the neighborhood in style and size). Typically, when residents hear about a proposed 40B project they petition the town’s governing body (Select Board or City Council) to submit a letter to MassHousing detailing why the project doesn’t make sense and should, therefore, be shut down (or at the very least modified).
middlesexda.com
Former Town Employee in Stow Charged in Connection with Alleged Embezzlement of Public Funds
STOW – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese and Acting Inspector General Natalie Monroe have announced that Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, has been charged in connection with allegedly embezzling taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was employed as the Town Treasurer. Landry was...
Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s. All...
State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare
QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
Comments / 0