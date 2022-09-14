ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

nyron Cameron
3d ago

My deepest condolences to the family. What a tragedy, my prayers for everyone involved 🙏.

Debi grassman
2d ago

horrible ! feel so bad for his son. condolences to family and friends. 😪🙏🥀

CBS Baltimore

Sniper denied parole by Virginia, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

D.C. sniper denied parole 20 years after shootings

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Watch: Chick-fil-A employee in Florida tackles and stops would-be carjacker

Okaloosa County, Florida (CBS) -- Above and beyond. A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is living up to the company's well-known willingness to help by tackling and stopping a would-be carjacker.The man in the video, 43-year-old William Branch, has been arrested and faces charges of carjacking with a weapon and battery.
Scott Cook
WJBF

Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to...
ARKANSAS STATE
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
