nyron Cameron
3d ago
My deepest condolences to the family. What a tragedy, my prayers for everyone involved 🙏.
Debi grassman
2d ago
horrible ! feel so bad for his son. condolences to family and friends. 😪🙏🥀
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares Emergency in Chattooga County Following Recent Flooding
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
Sniper denied parole by Virginia, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder...
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
D.C. sniper denied parole 20 years after shootings
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John...
John Jackson Benson, The Black American Who Built A City from Land He Worked On As Slave
Before Lake Martin in Alabama became a renowned tourist attraction, there was a small black community near Kowaliga Creek. The community may have been buried when Lake Martin was dammed to create hydroelectric power to Alabama, but, the history of the black community built by John Benson, lives on. His...
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee in Florida tackles and stops would-be carjacker
Okaloosa County, Florida (CBS) -- Above and beyond. A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is living up to the company's well-known willingness to help by tackling and stopping a would-be carjacker.The man in the video, 43-year-old William Branch, has been arrested and faces charges of carjacking with a weapon and battery.
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
Governor Ron DeSantis Approves Flights That Moved 50 Illegal Immigrants From Florida to Martha’s Vineyard
Following through on his threatened response to 'Biden's Border Crisis'. On September 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated his birthday by approving two charter planes that transported 50 illegal immigrants from Florida, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to...
Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states linked to Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning for anyone who receives Hello Fresh meal kits. According to the CDC, ground beer in some meals is linked to an E.coli outbreak in six states. Six people had been hospitalized. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states where the beef was sent. The...
Coroner’s report confirms death of Indiana congresswoman, three others, accidental
Officials concluded their investigation into the car accident that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) last month, determining that the car her staff member was driving was responsible for the crash. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Friday that the cause of the accident was that the...
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
