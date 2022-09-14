Read full article on original website
Skarecrow
2d ago
Send national guard to the bad neighborhoods. Well while Chicago is bad. Protect the people. Go after the bad guys. Oh wait, they are democrats.
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Governor Pritzker declaring a disaster proclamationScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and then this month Chicago.
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, deploys National Guard as more buses of migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation and deployed the Illinois National Guard as Texas sends more migrants to Chicago.Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday. In a little over a week, a total of six buses have arrived in Chicago.Pritzker said he has deployed around 75 members of the Illinois National Guard for assistance as Chicago provides the migrants with shelter, food, and medical attention.Pritzker confirmed more than 500 asylum seekers sent from Texas have arrived in the Chicago area already, with more buses arriving nearly every day. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.On Wednesday, Pritzker said the Texas officials have been unresponsive and have not provided official notice. Pritzker called Abbott's actions a "stunt."More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Ending cash bail in Illinois is ‘about being nuts,’ not a ‘radical’ Leftist: Newt Gingrich
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the southern border crisis is occurring against the backdrop of Illinois Democrats “being nuts” by ending cash bail in the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. NEWT GINGRICH: What’s bothering, I think, the Democrats is that you now have a couple...
Two more buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday – for a total of six buses in a period of a little over a week.It was unclear late Tuesday how many people were on the buses, but we are told one local volunteer organization is helping care for 35 people.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings on Zillow to determine the median lot sizes in each state and more than a hundred metro areas.
Martha's Vineyard takes in 50 migrants sent unexpectedly by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
BOSTON - Emergency shelters have been set up on Martha's Vineyard after 50 migrants landed on the island unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon. The men, women and children did not know where they were, but were told they would be given housing and jobs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office organized...
Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’
Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
Approximately half of the inmates in Illinois to be released under new SAFE-T Act
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Hain joined the Mark Reardon Show to discuss the new “SAFE-T Act” signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and set to take effect in January 2023.
Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons
EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
Blaming Kim Foxx for rise in crime is ‘dead wrong,’ judicial watchdog says
A judicial watchdog is out with an evaluation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. It says, basically, Foxx is not perfect, but Chicago and the county could do a lot worse. The report comes from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.
Texas governor’s debate: Submit your questions for Abbott, O’Rourke
The debate takes place 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar Media Group is hosting and televising the debate on KXAN
Texas homeless shelters at 'breaking point' due to migrant influx: 'We have to say no to folks in need'
The director of a nonprofit Texas homeless shelter said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday his facilities and many others in the state are exceeding capacity as a result of the border crisis. "To give you an example, I have one small shelter out of five that currently has over...
