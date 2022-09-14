Read full article on original website
Suspect critically wounded in South LA officer-involved shooting
Los Angeles Police Department officers opened fire towards a suspect armed with a rifle in South Los Angeles Saturday.The officer-involved shooting took place on the 400 block of 102nd Street and South Grand Avenue.LAPD said to avoid the area of Grand from Century Boulevard to 104th Street for the next couple of hours as LAPD will be conducting its investigation of the shooting. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident. No officers were injured in the shooting but the suspect was found unconscious and not breathing. CBSLA has learned that the suspect was killed.
Washington Examiner
District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime
District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles
A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
LAPD body cam footage shows fatal shooting of machete-wielding man
Police have released more details and body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake Balboa area from Aug. 17. LAPD have identified the man killed in the shooting as 24-year-old Christian Arriola Gomez, a Los Angeles resident. Officers with the LAPD’s West Valley Division responded to reports of a man “smoking narcotics […]
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
2 arrested in connection with break-in, theft of guns from LA home of Rep. Karen Bass, police say
Two people are in custody in connection with a break-in at Rep. Karen Bass' home, Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday evening.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Fentanyl drives state, regional and local overdose crisis
The State of California, County of Los Angeles and City of Santa Monica are all in the midst of an overdose crisis caused largely by the surging prevalence of fentanyl in recreational drugs in recent years. Fentanyl has reemerged in local headlines following a spate of overdoses in Hollywood but...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bell shooting
One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the City of Bell, southeast of downtown Los Angeles, early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. outside a home in the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue. Officers told KTLA that a 44-year-old woman and two 46-year-old men were shot by a […]
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested
The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete. LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer. The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday. Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and killed near DTLA, two suspects sought
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
ACLU and L.A. County agree on changes at jail inmate reception center
Representatives of L.A. County and the ACLU today agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center.
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein H.S.
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park.
