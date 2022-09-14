AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn women's tennis team is set to kick off the 2022-23 season in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend at the Wahoowa Invitational. The tournament, which is hosted by the University of Virginia, will span three days from September 16-18. Adeline Flach and Anastasia Astakhova will hit the court the first day alongside Virginia and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on Friday. The second day Auburn will play with Princeton and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT again, and on Friday the Tigers will play alongside Illinois, NC State, and Princeton at 8 a.m. CT.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO