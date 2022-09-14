Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Soccer falls to Mizzou in SEC opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Suffering its first loss of the season, No. 23 Auburn soccer (4-1-4) was blanked, 1-0, Friday on the road versus Missouri (4-3-1) to open Southeastern Conference play. "Credit to Mizzou, they outplayed us tonight," Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. "We finally got momentum part of...
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Brett Boner
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Gadsden, Alabama, Brett Boner was a part of...
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis to begin fall slate at the Wahoowa on Friday
AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn women's tennis team is set to kick off the 2022-23 season in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend at the Wahoowa Invitational. The tournament, which is hosted by the University of Virginia, will span three days from September 16-18. Adeline Flach and Anastasia Astakhova will hit the court the first day alongside Virginia and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on Friday. The second day Auburn will play with Princeton and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT again, and on Friday the Tigers will play alongside Illinois, NC State, and Princeton at 8 a.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball matches best start in program history
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – In system and never out of focus, Auburn Volleyball dialed up its best passing match of the season to sweep Southern Miss, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-21) to keep its perfect 9-0 record intact. The start to the 2022 campaign is Auburn's best in the rally scoring...
auburntigers.com
Auburn cross country heads to North Alabama Showcase
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn cross country team returns to action Friday as it travels to Huntsville, Ala. to compete in the North Alabama Showcase. The meet will be held at John Hunt Cross Country Course with the men's 8k race beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT and the women's 5k race beginning at 8:15 a.m. CT. The venue will be the site of this year's NCAA Regional meet later this season.
auburntigers.com
‘Best duo in college football’: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter
AUBURN, Ala. – There might not ever be a running back tandem quite like Ronnie Brown and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Not at Auburn. Not in the SEC. Not in college football. Both players gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage for the Tigers in 2004, and both were top five picks in the 2005 NFL Draft.
auburntigers.com
Akingbola, Scott-Grayson To Represent Auburn at SEC Basketball Leadership Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Men's and women's basketball student-athletes, Babatunde Akingbola and Honesty Scott-Grayson, will represent Auburn at this year's Southeastern Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Leadership Council to be held at the SEC offices on Sept. 16-17. The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC's 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
