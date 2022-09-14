ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Retail cannabis stores on track to start opening in New York by the end of 2022

Nearly a year and a half after the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law, Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, told Capital Tonight that the office is working on licensing retailers for the legal cannabis market with a prioritization on small and medium businesses. Alexander said the first retailers are “fully on track” to open by the end of 2022 with more on the way in the new year.
RETAIL
Bay News 9

Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday. A witness traveling behind...
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

Tentative agreement to avoid a national rail strike likely averts crisis

OHIO — After 20 hours of debate, a potential national crisis has been averted with a tentative deal between railroads and labor unions. “Last night was a historic night for rail labor. We’re very proud of what was accomplished,” said Jeremy Feguson, president of SMART Transportation. What...
OHIO STATE

