DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bay News 9
Retail cannabis stores on track to start opening in New York by the end of 2022
Nearly a year and a half after the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law, Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, told Capital Tonight that the office is working on licensing retailers for the legal cannabis market with a prioritization on small and medium businesses. Alexander said the first retailers are “fully on track” to open by the end of 2022 with more on the way in the new year.
Bay News 9
Millions of dollars coming to Tampa Bay projects in infrastructure bill
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An announcement today by the Department of Transportation will send millions of dollars to the Tampa Area to support new supply-chain infrastructure, speeding the shipping of goods and adding capacity. In one project, President Biden’s Infrastructure bill will send $15 million into Hillsborough County for...
Bay News 9
Polio survivors in N.C. talk about severity of the illness after case detected in New York
HICKORY, N.C. — North Carolina polio survivors are concerned that the disease could make a comeback after seeing cases of it on the rise in New York. The New York state health officials say the person who tested positive for polio was not vaccinated. Polio was also detected in...
Bay News 9
Fiona forms, Gov. DeSantis sends "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard and millions of dollars for Tampa Bay infrastructure projects
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Deep moisture remains in place for high humidity and good rain chances Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous into the early afternoon. Storms will build toward inland areas. There will be a risk of flooding rains from any...
Bay News 9
Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday. A witness traveling behind...
Bay News 9
Tentative agreement to avoid a national rail strike likely averts crisis
OHIO — After 20 hours of debate, a potential national crisis has been averted with a tentative deal between railroads and labor unions. “Last night was a historic night for rail labor. We’re very proud of what was accomplished,” said Jeremy Feguson, president of SMART Transportation. What...
Bay News 9
Wisconsin family finds healing through Children’s Wisconsin grief services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Losing a loved one is never easy. That’s why Children’s Wisconsin offers grief counseling to families. It’s an initiative that aims to make families healthy in all aspects of life, including their mental health. For one Wauwatosa family, these services have helped them...
